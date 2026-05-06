Man United star insists "sensational" Michael Carrick "completely deserves" Red Devils job

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 16:56 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 16:58

Casemiro has said that Michael Carrick "completely deserves" to be handed the Manchester United managerial job on a long-term basis.

Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim as head coach of the Red Devils in January, and in that time, the 44-year-old has guided the team up into third spot in the Premier League table.

Champions League qualification for next season has been secured with three games to spare, and Carrick is the firm favourite to be appointed Man United's permanent head coach.

Casemiro is leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of June, but the midfielder has been in excellent form for the Red Devils under Carrick, and the Brazilian has said that the club's former midfielder "completely deserves" the role.

"In my opinion, he completely deserves it [the Manchester United job], I think he's a guy who has already demonstrated that he has very good qualities to be a Manchester United coach," Casemiro told ESPN Brazil.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carrick "completely deserves" Man United job, insists Casemiro

"So it's not up to me to choose, it's up to the club. But if I could give my opinion, of course he deserves it, and he deserves the club's total trust.

"Of course, the season is year-round, but since he arrived, he's been doing an incredible job and I think that with more time he has everything to be a great manager of Manchester United.

"And the games, when he arrived, were not so much those games that we say to gain confidence, although in the Premier League there were not so many games like that, but those games, so there have already been difficult games.

"And the guy arrived and managed to change the club and me in particular, even more so because he was a former player, a midfielder.

"I'm happy for the person he is, the guy is a sensational person, an incredible person, and he deserves everything that's happening in his career.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Carrick is the firm favourite to be appointed Man United's permanent head coach

"When it comes to United, I always say that you have to think about titles, you always have to think about winning, about winning titles.

"Even more so, I've always liked to win titles, so I don't think it's an ideal season, but it's a good season, especially because of the circumstance.

"But, I say again, you have to think about titles -- United can't be content with third place. United must always be thinking about titles and thinking about winning at the top of the table.

"And that for me has to be United's thinking, circumstances, third place, very good, playing Champions League next year is another European competition, but it has to be more -- United must always be more."

Man United have won 10, drawn two and lost two of their 14 Premier League matches since Carrick's arrival as head coach, including each of their last three.

The Red Devils will continue their Premier League campaign away to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.