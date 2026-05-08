Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Alvaro Arbeloa's side in El Clasico including Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni decisions

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 19:32

Federico Valverde is unavailable for Real Madrid's trip to Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday night, but Aurelien Tchouameni has been cleared to feature in El Clasico.

The two midfielders clashed on Wednesday and then again on Thursday, and the second altercation led to Valverde needing treatment in hospital, with a 'traumatic brain injury' ruling the Uruguay international out of action for the next 10 to 14 days.

There had been suggestions that both Valverde and Tchouameni could be hit with hefty suspensions, but the duo have instead been fined.

Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappe have both been passed fit after recent issues, and the pair are expected to be in the starting side on Sunday night, which will provide a much-needed double boost for Real Madrid ahead of the clash at Camp Nou.

However, Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot) and Ferland Mendy (thigh) have been ruled out of the contest.

Tchouameni is expected to feature in midfield, potentially alongside Eduardo Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch, which would allow Jude Bellingham to push further forward behind Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen, meanwhile, are set to operate in the middle of the defence.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Pitarch; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

> Click here to see how Barcelona could line up against Real Madrid