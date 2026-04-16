Preview: Kocaelispor vs Goztepe SK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 16 Apr 2026 23:34

Kocaelispor welcome Goztepe SK to the Yildiz Entegre Kocaeli Stadyumu on Saturday afternoon in a Turkish Super Lig encounter between two sides still pushing for strong finishes.



The hosts are aiming to arrest a recent dip and solidify a top-half position, while the visitors remain firmly in the race for European qualification and cannot afford many more slip-ups.

Match preview

Kocaelispor come into this fixture ninth in the standings with 35 points from 29 matches, comfortably clear of relegation trouble but still needing consistency to secure a top-half finish.

The newly promoted side have impressed in patches this season, but recent weeks have exposed a lack of cutting edge, with Selcuk Inan’s men now without a win in their last four matches, drawing their last two.

Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Galatasaray, a result that highlighted their resilience but also extended their inconsistent run (2D, 2L).

A return to home soil might not provide the boost they need, as Kocaelispor have struggled in Kocaeli lately and are winless in their recent home matches.

However, they can draw confidence from their record in this fixture, having gone unbeaten in their last three meetings with Goztepe, winning twice at home and drawing the reverse fixture earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Goztepe, meanwhile, arrive sixth in the table with 47 points from 29 matches and remain firmly in contention for European qualification.

It has been a strong campaign overall for Stanimir Stoilov’s side, but their recent form has faltered at a crucial time. They are without a win in their last two matches and have managed just one victory in their last nine league games (5D, 3L).

Their latest match, a thrilling 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa, underlined both their attacking threat and their growing defensive concerns.

Once known for their defensive solidity, Goztepe have conceded three goals in each of their last two matches and are averaging two goals conceded per game across their last seven outings.

Still, there are positives to take from their away form, with their only recent win coming on the road – a composed victory over Genclerbirligi in which they kept a clean sheet.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

W

L

L

D

D

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

D

D

Goztepe SK Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

D

W

L

D

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kocaelispor remain without Muharrem Cinan, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Mateusz Wieteska due to injury.

Rigoberto Rivas is a fitness doubt after picking up a knock against Galatasaray and will need to pass a late test.

Bruno Petkovic marked his return from injury with a goal last time out and is pushing for his first start since recovering.

Goztepe are expected to be without Furkan Bayir and Ismail Koybasi through injury.

Erkam Komur and Izzet Malak remain suspended, while Malcom Bokele is a doubt for the trip.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Degirmenci; Oguz, Dijksteel, Smolcic, Balogh; Show; Churlinov, Keita, Nonge, Agyei; Dursun

Goztepe SK possible starting lineup:

Lis; Allan Godoi, Heliton, Altikardes; Kurtulan, Dennis, Miroshi, Cherni; Anuntes; Jeh, Juan

We say: Kocaelispor 1-1 Goztepe SK

Kocaelispor have proven difficult to beat at home and should take confidence from their competitive display against Galatasaray, while Goztepe possess enough attacking quality to threaten throughout.

With both sides fairly evenly matched and the reverse fixture ending in stalemate, we expect another tight contest that could finish level.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.