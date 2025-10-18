Another set-piece goal helps Mikel Arteta and Bukayo Saka's Arsenal stay top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Marco Silva's Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Arsenal returned from the international break and retained their spot at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The contest was intriguingly poised from the outset, with the likes of the Cottagers' Raul Jimenez having half-chances from set pieces, and Marco Silva's side pressing with intensity.

The Gunners' Riccardo Calafiori thought he had found an early breakthrough with 15 minutes on the clock when he rippled the net with a fantastic strike into the top-right corner, but it was ruled out for offside.

It took until the second period for the deadlock to be broken - inevitably from a set piece - when Gabriel Magalhaes flicked on Bukayo Saka's corner towards the back post, where Leandro Trossard was ready to turn the ball home.

While the clash was limited in terms of goal output, it did not lack for officiating drama, especially when Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot just beyond the hour mark only to be course corrected by the VAR, which advised the referee to review his decision on the monitor.

The spot kick was overturned, much to the dismay of the Arsenal players, but the Gunners continued to stifle their opponents and held on to secure all three points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Fulham were unbeaten at Craven Cottage across all competitions this season prior to Saturday's defeat, coming into the game on the back of a four-match winning streak on their own turf.

However, they have now lost three games on the bounce overall, and while Silva will be keen to find stability going forward before their European dreams slip away, a trip to face Newcastle United is a tough fixture for any team in the division.

To make matters worse, Joachim Andersen was forced off with an injury in the first half, and he will be a miss given that he had played the most minutes of any Fulham player this term up to that point.

As for Arsenal, they came into this clash at the top of the Premier League, and they will end the weekend in the same position regardless of whether Liverpool beat Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners once again needed a corner to find a way through and take the points, but while Mikel Arteta will be hoping to boost his side's output from open play, it is encouraging for fans that set-pieces remain a reliable method for the title challengers.

Additionally, Arsenal denied Fulham a single shot on target throughout the game, a statistic that is testament to their renowned defensive resilience.

FULHAM VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

15th min: Ricardo Calafiori (Arsenal) offside goal

Arsenal play a diagonal to Trossard on the left flank, and he touches it down to Calafiori, who fires home a fantastic first-time strike across Bernd Leno and into the top-right corner.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, the linesman puts the flag up and rules the goal out for an offside.

58th min: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal (Leandro Trossard)

Saka whips a corner in from the right-hand side, and after Gabriel flicks it on, Trossard is alive at the back post to open the scoring with a simple finish.

The visitors once again show their prowess from set pieces!

66th min: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) penalty overturned

The Gunners winger cuts inside from the right and goes over after being tackled by Kevin, and Taylor points to the spot.

However, after a VAR review, the referee overturns his decision upon seeing the former Shakhtar Donetsk man get the ball.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

Arsenal's talismanic forward may not have been directly awarded a goal or assist on Saturday, but it was his corner that led to the goal, and his creativity that drove the team to win.

Saka generated the most chances (six), completed the most dribbles (six), was the most fouled player in the match (5 times) and won the most duels of anyone on the pitch (14).

FULHAM VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 37%-63% Arsenal

Shots: Fulham 9-16 Arsenal

Shots on target: Fulham 0-5 Arsenal

Corners: Fulham 6-10 Arsenal

Fouls: Fulham 11-4 Arsenal

BEST STATS



Bukayo Saka is the first player to create 5+ chances, complete 5+ take-ons and win 5+ fouls in a Premier League game since Jack Grealish in Feb 2020. ? https://t.co/Lenm4GwFvD

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 18, 2025



Arsenal have won more Premier League away games than any other side in 2025 (8). They've kept five clean sheets in those eight wins and conceded just three goals. ? pic.twitter.com/FfuEFte1Dy

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Fulham will travel to take on Newcastle at St James' Park in the Premier League next Saturday, while Arsenal will welcome Atletico Madrid to the Emirates for a Champions League showdown on Tuesday.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info