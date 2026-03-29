Preview: Morocco vs Paraguay - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Mar 2026 23:26

March’s double header with South American opposition continues for controversially crowned Africa Cup of Nations champions Morocco, who face Paraguay in Tuesday’s friendly at the neutral Stade Bollaert Delelis as part of their 2026 World Cup preparation.

In an encounter which saw the Atlas Lions take to the field for the first time since being proclaimed 2026 AFCON champions via forfeit, the North African nation played out a 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Friday, the same day Los Guaranies recorded a 1-0 victory over Greece.

Match preview

The encounter with Ecuador marked Mohamed Ouahbi’s first game in charge of Morocco following the departure of Walid Regragui, whose final match at the helm was the dramatic AFCON final defeat to Senegal.

Friday’s contest saw the Atlas Lions avoid another on-field loss despite falling behind to a John Yeboah opener shortly after the interval, as Neil El Aynaoui atoned for an earlier penalty miss with a late equaliser.

Based on records that include the Confederation of African Football forfeit decision, Morocco are unbeaten since August 2025, playing 24 matches in that span (W22, D3), and they will aim to carry that momentum into the World Cup in June.

Tuesday’s fixture offers valuable preparation for the mundial, with the Atlas Lions seeking experience against varied opposition before opening the tournament against Brazil, followed by further group matches with Scotland and Haiti.

After securing a historic fourth-placed finish at the previous mundial, expectations remain high for Morocco, who have built some pedigree in recent years, reflected by their current eighth place in the FIFA World Rankings, their highest ever position.

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Paraguay, meanwhile, sit 38th in the global standings and are gradually rebuilding their reputation, having secured a World Cup berth for the first time since their quarter-final run in 2010.

Los Guaranies have been drawn alongside hosts the United States, Australia and the winner of UEFA playoff Path C in Group D, and they appear to be finding rhythm again following a dip after qualification was confirmed.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side impressed during CONMEBOL qualifying, winning seven, drawing seven and losing four of 18 matches to finish sixth and secure automatic progression.

Paraguay ended the preliminaries with a victory over Peru but then endured a brief winless spell, beginning with a draw against Japan before defeats to USA and South Korea in friendly outings.

The South American nation have since responded with wins over Mexico and Greece, with Friday’s success secured by a second-half strike from Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez.

Paraguay will aim to build on that result on Tuesday, although the previous meeting between these nations ended goalless in a friendly played in 2022.



Morocco International Friendlies form:

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Morocco form (all competitions):

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Paraguay International Friendlies form:

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Paraguay form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Morocco came through the draw with Ecuador without apparent injury concerns, leaving Ouahbi with several options as he continues to shape his preferred system.

The newly appointed coach deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation last time out and could retain a similar setup, with captain Achraf Hakimi expected to continue at right back following an influential display.

Fulham defender Issa Diop made his debut in that encounter and may keep his place in central defence, while the likes of Bilal El Khannouss and Soufiane Rahimi are pushing for starts after appearing from the bench.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old forward Ayoub El Kaabi, who remained unused against Ecuador, could also be considered for involvement in attack.

Paraguay lined up in a 4-3-3 during the victory over Greece, with goalscorer Gomez likely to retain his place in midfield on Tuesday.

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete is expected to feature again at the back, while Miguel Almiron should operate from the flanks.



Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Ried, Salah-Eddine; El Aynaoui, El Mourabet; Ezzalzouli, El Khannouss, Diaz; Saibari

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Olveira; Benitez, G Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Romero, D Gomez; Enciso, Sanabria, Almiron

We say: Morocco 1-1 Paraguay

Morocco are still adjusting under new manager Ouahbi, who continues to implement his ideas, so a fully fluent display may not materialise immediately against an improving Paraguay side.

That dynamic points towards a balanced contest, and the teams could cancel each other out in what appears likely to be a score draw.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.