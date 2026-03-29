Preview: Senegal vs Gambia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Mar 2026 23:04

Following a renegade act towards the Confederation of African Football, dethroned Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal continue their build-up to the 2026 World Cup as they welcome neighbours Gambia to Dakar for a friendly encounter on Tuesday.

The Lions of Teranga paraded the AFCON trophy before kickoff in Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Peru, reflecting their defiance of CAF’s ruling, while the Scorpions are only playing their first match of the year.

Match preview

As surprising as CAF’s retrospective decision to strip Senegal of their 2025 AFCON title was, the Lions of Teranga’s response also caught attention, with the controversy dominating headlines despite their strong performance on the pitch.

Even without key man Sadio Mane, Pape Thiaw’s side still showed their quality, beating Peru across most attacking metrics, as goals from Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr secured victory and extended what has otherwise been an impressive run for the 2021 African champions.

Barring their AFCON final forfeit against Morocco – a match Senegal actually won after extra time – the Lions of Teranga would be unbeaten in nine matches and on a six-game winning streak, though the overturned result still counts in the official records.

As part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup - where the 2021 African champions have been drawn alongside France, Norway and a winner from the intercontinental playoffs - Thiaw’s men will be eager to build momentum and should be confident heading into Tuesday’s clash, especially given their recent success against Gambia.

Senegal have won the last three meetings between the sides, including a 3–0 victory in the most recent encounter, and will hope for a similar outcome here as they continue their push to make an impact on the global stage.

The Lions of Teranga are currently ranked 12th in the FIFA World Rankings, which represents their highest position to date, and another victory on Tuesday could further strengthen their standing and boost confidence ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

© Imago

A massive 104 places behind Senegal in the current FIFA rankings, Gambia arrive as heavy underdogs and will instead focus on building momentum ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers after missing January’s continental tournament.

The Scorpions also failed to secure their first-ever World Cup appearance, finishing 12 points behind the playoff spot in Group F of CAF qualifying, though they ended that campaign strongly by thrashing minnows Seychelles 7–0.

That result was followed by a 2–2 friendly draw with Kuwait in November 2025, meaning Gambia have lost just once in their last seven matches, winning four in that run.

As such, Johnny McKinstry’s side are unbeaten in their last five games on foreign soil (W3, D2) and will hope to give a good account of themselves against one of Africa’s strongest teams.



Senegal International Friendlies form:

W

L

L

L

W

W

Senegal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

L

W

Gambia International Friendlies form:

L

D

D

W

D

D

Gambia form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Joining Mane on the injury list, Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye picked up a late foot problem ahead of the Peru game, which also rules him out of Senegal's encounter with Gambia on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Mbaye impressed on the flanks last time out and will push for a second successive start, while Assane Diao and Boulaye Dia remain attacking options should Thiaw opt to rotate after Saturday’s exertions.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly did not feature against Peru and could return to central defence, potentially replacing Mamadou Sarr, while West Ham’s El Hadji Malick Diouf is also pushing for minutes after being an unused substitute.

For Gambia, Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh and Al-Taawoun forward Musa Barrow are notable names in the attack in McKinstry’s 23-man squad.

Abdoulie Ceesay scored twice in their last outing but may face competition for a starting place, while Ebou Adams should anchor midfield and Omar Colley could provide experience at the back.



Senegal possible starting lineup:

E Mendy; Jakobs, Niakhate, Sarr, Diatta; L Camara, I Gueye, P Gueye; I Sarr, Jackson, Mbaye

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Gaye; Saine, Colley, Sinyan, S Sanyang; Minteh, Adams, Drammeh, Manneh; Barrow, A Ceesay

We say: Senegal 3-0 Gambia

Senegal are clear favourites given their quality and strong head-to-head record, with the Lions of Teranga having scored three goals in two of the last three meetings with Gambia, and a similar outcome could be expected here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.