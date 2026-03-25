Preview: Morocco vs Ecuador - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 25 Mar 2026 23:42 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 23:47

Taking to the field for the first time since their controversial coronation as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, Morocco lock horns with Ecuador at the Metropolitano Stadium on Friday in an international friendly.

Although the Atlas Lions suffered a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Senegal in January’s chaotic AFCON final, CAF later overturned the outcome and awarded the title via a 3-0 forfeit in favour of the host nation earlier this month.

Match preview

The 2025 AFCON final was nothing short of drama, with controversy reaching boiling point in the closing stages as play was halted after Senegal walked off the pitch following a penalty awarded to Morocco moments after the Teranga Lions had a goal disallowed.

Once play resumed, the West African side were handed a lifeline when Brahim Diaz missed a Panenka from the spot before Pape Gueye rifled home in extra time to give Pape Thiaw’s men victory on the night.

However, two months down the line, CAF has stripped Senegal of the continental crown, ruling that they breached AFCON regulations by leaving the field without the referee’s authorisation, thus naming Morocco as champions.

With Senegal planning to appeal the decision, the final outcome remains uncertain, but for now the continent’s footballing body has officially recognised the tournament's host as African champions, ending the nation’s 50-year wait for the trophy.

If recent records are anything to go by, Morocco have not suffered defeat since August 2025, playing 24 matches in that span (W22, D2) while also securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup, meaning they enter Friday’s friendly with strong momentum.

Playing for the first time under newly appointed head coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui earlier this month, the Atlas Lions will also get their first senior-level meeting with Ecuador.

An encounter with Paraguay follows four days later, with both fixtures offering preparation against South American opposition ahead of Morocco’s World Cup opener against Brazil before further group matches with Scotland and Haiti.

© Imago

Ecuador also begin their global campaign against African opposition, facing Ivory Coast before meeting Curacao and Germany, meaning this friendly should provide useful preparation for both sides.

Similarly to Morocco, the Tricolours enter Friday’s encounter on a lengthy unbeaten run, having avoided defeat in 15 outings across all competitions (W6, D9), a sequence built on defensive solidity.

In that stretch, Sebastian Beccacece’s men have recorded 12 clean sheets, including a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in November courtesy of second-half goals from Nilson Angulo and Leonardo Campana.

That result ended a three-game streak of draws - all in friendlies - for Ecuador, whose previous success came on the final matchday of the South American World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, and another win on Friday would see the Tricolours record back-to-back victories for the first time since March last year.



Morocco International Friendlies form:

W

W

L

W

W

W

Morocco form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

W

Ecuador International Friendlies form:

W

W

D

D

D

W

Ecuador form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Morocco head coach Ouahbi named a 28-man squad ahead of the double header against Ecuador and Paraguay, blending experience with youth, with first-choice goalkeeper Yassine Bounou expected to start on Friday.

The defence features captain Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui, who recently recovered from the injury that kept him out of Manchester United’s visit to Bournemouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, a new addition comes in the form of Fulham centre-back Issa Diop, who recently chose to represent the Atlas Lions despite having played for France at youth level.

Ouahbi has also trusted players he already knew from the U-20 World Cup triumph in Chile in 2025, including Ismael Baouf, while Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi were also called up following strong AFCON displays.

As for Ecuador, we could see a similar setup to the November outing against New Zealand, with veteran goalkeeper Hernan Galindez likely to start behind a back line that could include Piero Hincapie, William Pacho, Joel Ordonez and Alan Franco.

The midfield is expected to be marshalled by Moises Caicedo, likely partnering Pedro Vite in a double pivot, while Angulo may retain his place on the left wing with John Yeboah operating on the opposite flank.

Campana only recently returned from a short injury layoff, so it would not be a surprise if he does not start, especially with captain Enner Valencia back in the fold, while Gonzalo Plata could partner him in a two-man attack.



Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Mazraoui, Salah-Eddine; El Aynaoui; Ezzalzouli, Saibari, El Khannouss, B Diaz; El Kaabi

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Franco, Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Caicedo, Vite, Angulo; E Valencia, Plata

We say: Morocco 1-0 Ecuador

This game has all the makings of a low-scoring affair between two sides thriving on defensive solidity, with Morocco keeping four consecutive clean sheets before the controversial AFCON final.

As such, a lone goal could decide the encounter, and we are leaning towards the African side given their stronger winning ratio during the unbeaten run and their superior position in the current FIFA World Rankings, with Morocco eighth and Ecuador 23rd.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.