Arsenal news: Gunners 'confident' of major contract breakthrough before World Cup as £50m star eyes exit

By Lewis Blain | 04 May 2026 13:53

Arsenal are now positive that Jurrien Timber will commit his long-term future to the club, handing Mikel Arteta a major boost.

The Netherlands international has become a cornerstone on the right-hand side of the Gunners' backline, and talks over a new deal are now reaching a decisive stage.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, there is huge optimism at the Emirates Stadium that Timber’s future will be secured sooner rather than later.

Arsenal handed Jurrien Timber contract update

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Indeed, according to reports, Arsenal are 'increasingly confident' that Timber will sign a new contract before linking up with the Netherlands for this summer’s World Cup.

Negotiations have been progressing steadily since before Christmas, and internally, the expectation is that an agreement is now a matter of when, not if.

The 24-year-old is viewed as one of the most important players in Arteta’s system, with club figures believing he has developed into one of the top right-backs in world football.

Despite currently being sidelined with a groin issue since March, Timber’s importance has only increased, and there is hope he could return before the end of the season to provide a timely lift.

How much does Jurrien Timber currently earn at Arsenal?

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

Timber’s current deal runs until 2028 and is worth around £90,000-per-week, equating to roughly £4.7 million per year, with additional bonuses included.

That package is now set to be significantly improved as part of the new agreement, reflecting his rapid rise in importance within the squad. Arsenal are keen to reward his performances and secure his long-term future amid past interest from elite European clubs like Real Madrid

Locking Timber down ahead of the World Cup is seen as a priority, particularly given how quickly his reputation has grown over the past two seasons.

Ben White now ready to leave Arsenal

© Iconsport / SPI

Timber’s emergence is also having a knock-on effect elsewhere in the squad.

Ben White is now expected to consider his future, having fallen behind Timber in the pecking order. Arsenal are open to letting the England international leave this summer, with interest already beginning to build from the likes of Everton and Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old, who cost the Gunners around £50 million, has recognised his reduced role this season, but is understood to be ready to move on in search of regular football.

For Arsenal, tying down Timber while reshaping their defensive options represents smart squad planning, ensuring Arteta retains a key figure while evolving the team ahead of another crucial campaign.