Chelsea manager news: Clearlake dealt blow as key Blues target 'delays' decision amid latest approach

By Lewis Blain | 04 May 2026 14:12

Chelsea and the search for their next manager has hit another early obstacle, with reported target Andoni Iraola refusing to rush a decision on his future.

The Blues have made contact as they look to replace Liam Rosenior, but patience may now be required in pursuit of the best available candidate.

With multiple options on the table, Iraola’s stance has left Clearlake Capital facing a potentially prolonged wait.

Andoni Iraola latest update after Chelsea offer

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Iraola is set to 'delay' any decision on his next move despite strong interest from Chelsea and other suitors, per reports.

The 43-year-old, who will leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of his contract, is expected to assess all available options before committing to a new project.

Chelsea have already approached his representatives, as have Premier League Crystal Palace, but are unlikely to receive an immediate answer.

While the Spaniard is understood to view the job at Stamford Bridge as an attractive opportunity, he is determined to take his time and ensure his next move aligns with his long-term ambitions.

That stance means Blues owners Clearlake may be forced to wait - a scenario that complicates their plans following Rosenior’s recent departure.

Who else is on Chelsea's managerial shortlist?

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Chelsea are also exploring a wide range of candidates as they look to appoint their next permanent head coach.

Some names under consideration include former Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso and Fulham's Marco Silva, while former Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas has also emerged as a serious option following his impressive work in Italy.

Each candidate offers a different profile, ranging from experienced, proven coaches to younger, progressive managers, highlighting the broad approach Chelsea are taking in their search.

Clearlake shouldn't rush into next Chelsea appointment

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Given the club’s recent instability, this is a decision Clearlake cannot afford to get wrong.

Supporter frustration with the ownership has grown amid a cycle of managerial changes, and another misstep would only deepen those concerns.

With an interim solution in the form of Calum McFarlane already in place until the end of the season, there is no immediate pressure to appoint quickly.

Instead, taking time to properly assess candidates, including waiting for someone like Iraola, could prove crucial in the end.

Chelsea’s next appointment needs to bring not just tactical quality, but also stability and authority. In a summer likely to define the club’s direction, patience may ultimately be their most valuable asset.