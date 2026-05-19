Preview: Al-Nassr vs Damac - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 May 2026 05:32

The Saudi Pro League title will be decided on Thursday when Al-Nassr welcome Damac to Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

A 1-1 draw at home to Al Hilal last week kept Al-Nassr two points above them in the race for first, while Damac are two just points above the relegation zone thanks to a 3-0 win versus Al Fayha.

Match preview

The wait for their first Pro League title since 2018-19 was prolonged another week as Al-Nassr conceded an equaliser deep into second-half stoppage time versus Al-Hilal.

That said, their destiny is still in their hands with a win guaranteeing them the title for the 11th time in club history.

Jorge Jesus’s men will enter this match on a nine-game unbeaten run at home in this competition, claiming maximum points in eight of those instances.

In 2025-26, this side have yet to be shut out of a league fixture, though they have netted a goal or fewer in three of their previous five top-flight outings at home.

That said, three of their last four Saudi Pro League home fixtures in May have ended with this team dropping points, and they could go winless in successive home outings for the first time since May 2025 on Thursday.

Al-Nassr have collected nine straight victories against Damac in the Saudi top-flight, while beating them four consecutive times on home soil.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Along with Al-Nassr, Damac also have a lot to play for this week as they seek to assure themselves another season in the Saudi Pro League.

To guarantee they earn a spot in the competition next season, a win on Thursday will be needed, though a draw might also be enough given their superior goal difference over Al-Riyadh.

Fabio Carille has not seen his side beat any of the teams currently in the top five, losing to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal away from home in recent weeks.

Their 31 goals scored in the league this season are the second-worst after 33 fixtures, with only Al Akhdoud netting fewer (27).

A win or draw on Thursday would also guarantee this team reach the 30-point mark in this competition for a third successive campaign.

Not since 2021 have they beaten Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League (3-2), though four of the last five times they played them, they lost by a single goal.

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

Damac Saudi Pro League form:

Team News

© Imago

Due to a groin strain, Al-Nassr could be without Marcelo Brozovic for this big game, Abdullah Al-Khaibari is doubtful with a hamstring strain, while Raghed Al-Najjar and Sam Al-Najei are out because of cruciate ligament tears.

Mohamed Simakan put them in front last Tuesday before a Bento own-goal cost them two points, while Cristiano Ronaldo has just one goal in his last three league games.

We saw two new faces in the Damac starting 11 on Friday, with Abdullah Al-Qahtani and Arielson replacing David Kaiki and Yahya Al-Najei.

Morlaye Sylla notched the winner 15 minutes into their clash with Al Fayha, with Abdelkader Bedrane providing some insurance with a second-half brace.

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Al-Amri, Martinez; Coman, Al-Najei, Al-Hassan, Mane; Felix, Ronaldo

Damac possible starting lineup:

Kerwin; Hawsawi, Harkass, Bedrane, Al-Obaid; Sylla, Abdullah, Vada; Meite, Arielson, Okita

We say: Al-Nassr 2-0 Damac

Al-Nassr have come too far to let one disappointing result slow them down, and we expect their firepower to win the day and finally claim that long-awaited league title.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.