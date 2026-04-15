Hugo Ekitike injury latest as Sky Sports reporter drops "terrible" Liverpool update live from Anfield

By Lewis Blain | 15 Apr 2026 12:49

Liverpool are anxiously awaiting the results of further tests on Hugo Ekitike after the striker suffered what looked like a serious injury against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

The France striker was forced off early during the defeat at Anfield, immediately sparking fears that his season may already be over.

Now, a Sky Sports reporter has delivered the latest update live from outside Anfield, and it does not sound encouraging.

What is the latest on Hugo Ekitike and the injury he suffered vs PSG?

© Imago / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Ekitike is due to undergo scans after suffering a suspected Achilles injury during Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League.

The striker limped off after just 31 minutes into the second leg at Anfield and was unable to put weight on the leg as he left the field.

Reds boss Arne Slot admitted after the game that the injury “looks really bad”, while teammate Ibrahima Konate also feared the worst.

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor, speaking outside Anfield, said there are concerns Ekitike may have ruptured his Achilles, although Liverpool are still waiting for scan results to confirm the exact extent of the damage.

How long could Liverpool be without Hugo Ekitike?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

If the injury is confirmed as an Achilles rupture, Ekitike could be sidelined for anywhere between six and nine months.

That would rule him out for the remainder of this season and potentially the opening months of the next campaign as well.

"Slot confirmed that he felt it was a serious one. If it is a rupture, then that is a recovery time of six to nine months," O'Connor told Sky Sports News from outside. Anfield this afternoon. "A terrible blow for him and a terrible blow for Liverpool."

A six-month absence would put him in a race against time to return before the end of the year, while a more serious setback closer to nine months could keep him out until early 2027.

For Liverpool, it would be a huge blow given Ekitike has scored 19 goals for club and country this season following his £79 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hugo Ekitike now set to miss 2026 World Cup in huge blow

© Imago / HMB-Media

If the worst fears are confirmed, Ekitike is almost certain to miss the 2026 World Cup with France.

That would be a devastating setback for both the player and his country. Ekitike had been enjoying the best season of his career and looked increasingly likely to be part of France’s plans for the tournament.

Instead, Liverpool now face losing one of their key attacking players for a significant period, while the striker himself is facing months on the sidelines just as his career appeared to be reaching a new level.