Chelsea transfer news: Frank Lampard 'targeting' Blues starlet ahead of Coventry City Premier League return

By Darren Plant | 15 Apr 2026 12:13

Coventry City have allegedly identified Chelsea starlet Jesse Derry as a potential summer transfer target.

The Sky Blues make the trip to Blackburn Rovers on Friday night knowing that avoiding defeat will guarantee promotion to the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side have sat at the top of the Championship table for much of 2025-26, yet there will be an acknowledgement behind the scenes that reinforcements are required during the next transfer window.

At this point in time, it is unclear what budget will be made available to Lampard, but acquisitions from Premier League clubs appear to be a foregone conclusion.

According to talkSPORT, consideration is being given to Lampard trying to make use of his Chelsea connections.

© Imago / APL

Coventry considering Derry move?

The report claims that Lampard is interested in securing a season-long loan deal for Derry.

Although the 18-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut, he has accumulated 33 minutes across two appearances in this season's FA Cup.

Furthermore, the playmaker has caught the eye with seven goals and four assists from 20 Chelsea Under-21 outings, and five strikes from eight games in the UEFA Youth League.

With Derry having a contract in place until 2029, Chelsea will be comfortable with loaning the prospect out of another English club for 2026-27.

Regardless of whether Chelsea qualify for a European competition or not, the England Under-19 international will not be considered for regular first-team involvement next season.

Geovany Quenda is already in line to arrive from Sporting Lisbon, while reports suggest that Chelsea remain in the hunt for more wide players to join the squad.

© Imago / APL

What may stop Coventry from Derry deal?

As per Premier League regulations, Coventry will only be able to sign two players from other English top-flight clubs on loan.

Therefore, allocating one of those spaces to someone of Derry's profile theoretically makes little sense. However, a permanent transfer with a buy-back clause cannot be ruled out.

That would allow Chelsea to make pure profit on their accounts when there is the possibility of struggling to comply with the regulations, and Coventry would have the opportunity to develop Derry and potentially sell him for a profit in the future.