Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu updates

By Matt Law | 15 Apr 2026 10:08 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 10:09

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Stamford Bridge on Saturday night to tackle Chelsea.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, but they will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Chelsea, as both teams battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 19 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be absent here, with a return date still unclear.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 27 (vs. Brentford)

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January, and the Denmark international is now back in individual training, suggesting that a return before the end of April is possible.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Reason: Knock

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Chelsea)

Mainoo missed out against Leeds with a knock, but the midfielder is expected to return to the squad and indeed the starting side against Chelsea this weekend.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

Martinez was sent off against Leeds on Monday night after pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and he is set to miss his side's next three Premier League matches.

However, it is understood that the Red Devils have appealed the decision, meaning that the Argentina international may yet feature at Stamford Bridge.