Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Manchester United: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah latest

By Darren Plant | 15 Apr 2026 11:00

Chelsea return to action on Saturday evening when they play host to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior remains under increasing pressure in the Blues dugout, a consequence of last weekend's 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester City.

Not only do Chelsea head into this fixture trailing their opponents by seven points in the Premier League table, they are now only four points clear of 12th position in the standings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of the showdown in West London.

Levi Colwill

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill has missed the entirety of the campaign due to an ACL injury sustained prior to the season's commencement.

Although the centre-back has since returned to training, Rosenior has acknowledged that the England international is still weeks away from coming back into contention.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Jamie Gittens has failed to feature since the end of January due to a recurring hamstring issue. As it stands, the winger still appears to be weeks away from a return.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Manchester United)

Trevoh Chalobah was stretchered off against Paris Saint-Germain with an ankle injury in March.

Although Rosenior initially ruled the defender out for six weeks, he was back on training pitch last week.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Manchester United)

Benoit Badiashile has been absent for a number of matches due to a virus. At this point in time, it is unclear when he will return to the squad.

Filip Jorgensen

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Manchester United)

Filip Jorgensen has missed numerous matches due to a groin issue, which ultimately led to surgery. However, with the operation only described as "minor" by Rosenior, the goalkeeper may soon be back in the squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 18 (vs. Manchester United)

Reece James is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Newcastle United in March. Although Rosenior revealed that the club captain was back "running" in training last week, this game may come too soon.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Although Enzo Fernandez is back in contention after serving a club-imposed two-match ban, Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a failed drugs test at the back end of 2024.