Brighton lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Lewis Dunk availability explained

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 09:48

Brighton & Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk will be restricted to a watching brief when the Seagulls face Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The English defender collected his 10th booking of the season against Liverpool before the international break, one that carries a two-game top-flight suspension.

As Dunk served the first match of his punishment in last weekend's 2-0 victory over Burnley, the 34-year-old completes his ban this weekend, but Fabian Hurzeler has no fresh concerns to take into account.

With Dunk absent, Jan Paul van Hecke and Olivier Boscagli should form the central pairing in front of Bart Verbruggen, while Mats Wieffer continues at right-back after his two-goal showing at Turf Moor.

Forty-year-old midfielder James Milner is a slight doubt as he recovers from a minor training-ground injury, but fellow veteran Pascal Gross has been exhibiting his creative excellence ever since returning for a second Seagulls stint.

Since returning from Borussia Dortmund in January, Gross has created the fourth-most chances in the league (24), played the second-most passes into the box (108) and registered the most successful crosses (28) of all Premier League players.

The German and Yasin Ayari should therefore resume their partnership in the middle of the pack, while Danny Welbeck sports the captain's armband in an unchanged attacking quartet.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Brighton