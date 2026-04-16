Tottenham lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Xavi Simons starts

By Ben Knapton | 16 Apr 2026 09:39 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 09:48

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Xavi Simons should be given a chance to impress from the first whistle when Spurs host Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday evening's Premier League encounter.

The Dutchman was once again relegated to a cameo role for Roberto De Zerbi's debut match last weekend, only being introduced for the dying embers of that 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

However, Lucas Bergvall was found wanting in the most advanced midfield position, so De Zerbi may very well give Simons a shot from the off as part of a double attacking change.

The Italian's decision to start with three recognised strikers in Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke did not pay dividends last time out, and the former could also be demoted in favour of Mathys Tel.

Pape Sarr and Joao Palhinha are both vying for more minutes in the middle, but De Zerbi may wish to stick with the Archie Gray-Conor Gallagher double pivot for the time being, as he will be forced into one major defensive alteration.

Cristian Romero's tears told the story of Spurs' season at the Stadium of Light, where the Argentina international suffered a partial MCL tear that will sideline him for the rest of the campaign.

Palhinha, Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso are all alternatives to Romero, but the latter is the most likely candidate to step in, while Antonin Kinsky ought to continue in goal while Guglielmo Vicario enters the final stages of hernia recovery.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Gallagher; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Solanke

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up against Tottenham