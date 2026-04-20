Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'launch' approach to sign £35m Serie A attacker

By Carter White | 20 Apr 2026 13:57

Leeds United and Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Juventus attacker Lois Openda.

The Elland Road club are preparing for a summer of change within their first-team ranks, with a midfielder potentially securing a surprise switch to the Theatre of Dreams before the start of 2026-27.

Ao Tanaka has struggled for regular game time over the course of Leeds' Premier League return, yet a recent resurgence from the Japan international has supposedly caught the eye of Manchester United.

Daniel Farke's side have enjoyed an excellent April so far, securing a spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, winning at Old Trafford in the league for the first time in 45 years and smashing Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

As a result, the Whites have moved a mammoth eight points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League standings, arguably requiring just one more victory to ensure safety.

© Imago

Leeds, Bournemouth eyeing Juventus flop Openda?

According to Italian sources, as relayed by Sport Witness, a pair of Premier League clubs are eyeing ambitious moves for Juventus and Belgium attacker Openda during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the 26-year-old will be made available for transfer from the Allianz Arena during the off-season after failing to impress following his summer switch from RB Leipzig in Germany.

Openda is currently on loan at the Italian club, who have the obligation to make the deal permanent for a fee of £35m if they finish inside the top 10 of Serie A at the end of the current season.

With the Old Lady sitting in fourth spot - 20 points clear of Udinese in 11th place - that stipulation will be triggered, although the 26-year-old is set to depart for pastures new after just a single campaign.

It is believed that Leeds and Bournemouth could chase an initial loan move for Openda, who would likely cost a significant amount on a permanent deal, with Juventus looking to recoup their £35m outlay.

© Iconsport / PA Images

World Cup dreams for Openda

Openda has undoubtedly flopped in Serie A for Juventus since arriving from Germany last year, starting just six top-flight matches for the Old Lady as they fight for Champions League qualification.

The 26-year-old has the opportunity to increase his stock on the transfer market over the summer, when the attacker is likely to be selected for Belgium's World Cup squad in North America.

Facing Egypt, Iran and Australia in the group stage, Openda and the Red Devils face some favourable fixtures ahead of the knockout stages, meaning that the attacker will be targeting a handful of goals.