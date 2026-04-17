Barcelona transfer news: Raphinha 'urges' Catalan giants to sign 6ft 2in centre-back this summer to solve major issue

By Matt Law | 17 Apr 2026 07:13 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 07:15

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has reportedly urged his club to move for Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer during this summer's transfer window.

The Catalan outfit have struggled defensively this season, especially in the Champions League, and it is understood that a signing will be made in that area of the field in the upcoming market.

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is viewed as Barcelona's number one transfer target in the upcoming market, but the Italy international could potentially be priced out of a switch to Camp Nou.

Barcelona's opening offer of €45m (£39m) for the centre-back has reportedly been rejected rejected by Inter, and the La Liga champions will refuse to pay over their valuation.

According to reports in Spain, Raphinha has told club officials that his Brazil teammate Bremer would be the ideal solution to their defensive problems.

© Imago

Raphinha 'urges' Barcelona to sign Juventus defender Bremer

Bremer's speed, power and strength could make him the perfect addition to a Hansi Flick defence considering the German's desire to play a high line.

Barcelona boss Flick is believed to be a huge admirer of Bremer, with Barcelona expected to give serious consideration to moving for the Brazil international this summer.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Bremer's future over the last couple of seasons, with the 29-year-old said to be admired by a number of major clubs.

There has previously been suggestions of interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

© Imago

Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea are also said to be keen on Bremer

Bremer arrived at Juventus from Torino in 2022, and he has represented his current side on 117 occasions in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and registering five assists.

This season, the 6ft 2in defender has four goals and three assists in 26 appearances for a Juventus side that currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Como.

The Brazilian has a contract with his Italian club until June 2029, but a transfer this summer is seen as possible, especially if Juventus fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.