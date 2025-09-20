Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly all interested in signing Juventus centre-back Bremer next summer.

The 28-year-old made the move to Juventus from Torino in 2022, and he has represented the Old Lady on 95 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in the process.

The Brazilian has a contract with the Italian giants until June 2029, but there is currently speculation surrounding his future, with his form believed to have attracted the attention of three Premier League giants.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen on Bremer, with the trio currently determining how much would be required to sign him during next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that Juventus will fight to keep hold of the South American, but the Old Lady will find it difficult to turn down a sizeable offer from the Premier League for his services.

Bremer 'wanted' by Prem trio Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Bremer has come up with two assists in four appearances for Juventus this season, and he captained the Old Lady in their 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week.

The defender is relatively inexperienced in the Champions League, only taking to the field on six occasions in the competition, but he has made 173 Serie A appearances during his time with Torino and Juventus.

Liverpool attempted to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the final stages of the summer transfer window, but they were unable to get a deal over the line for the England international.

The Reds are expected to return for Guehi in January or at the end of the campaign, when he could be available on a free transfer, but Real Madrid have now allegedly emerged as suitors.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also believed to be keen to add another centre-back to their squad next year, with the Blues struggling in that area of the field, particularly of late, conceding five times in their last two matches.

Could Bremer replace Maguire at Man United?

Harry Maguire is set to leave Man United on a free transfer next summer, while it is also possible that Luke Shaw will depart, so the Red Devils are set to be in the market for a new centre-back.

Leny Yoro is an outstanding prospect, but Man United would need some experience at the back if Maguire and Shaw moved on, and Bremer could be the ideal signing for the 20-time English champions.

Bremer operates in a back three at Juventus, so he would be used to the system that Ruben Amorim plays at Old Trafford, and he is the type of signing that could help Man United in both the short term and the long term.