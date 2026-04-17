Preview: Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 17 Apr 2026 06:49

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the Deutsche Bank Park as Eintracht Frankfurt welcome RB Leipzig.

The hosts are at serious risk of missing out on European football, while Die Roten Bullen are still pushing for the top four and Champions League qualification.

Match preview

Inconsistency has plagued Eintracht’s season, with the club failing to win back-to-back games in any competition since November.

Albert Riera’s men have a chance to change that disappointing stat as they look to back up last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg with yet another positive result against RB Leipzig.

Victory could also give the hosts some hope in the race for Europe, with Frankfurt currently trailing sixth-placed Hoffenheim by nine points with just five matches remaining.

While the gap may seem insurmountable with the small number of games remaining, it is worth noting that Hoffenheim’s form has collapsed, giving Eintracht a tiny window of opportunity.

One area of improvement that Frankfurt will need to address immediately is their woeful defensive record, which has seen them concede 54 goals this season - only two teams in the Bundesliga have done worse.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

While Eintracht are struggling to string together results, RB Leipzig have been able to produce a three-match winning run to strengthen their top-four ambitions.

Wins over Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen and Borussia Monchengladbach have put them four-points clear of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Leipzig’s away form has also remained solid in recent times, with the club managing to win four of their last six on the road, while only losing in Stuttgart during this time.

Ole Werner’s men thumped Frankfurt 6-0 earlier this season, though producing a season double will be easier said than done given the side have never won away at the Deutsche Bank Park.

In fact, two of Leipzig’s previous three trips to Frankfurt ended in 4-0 defeats.

Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

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RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Eintracht Frankfurt are still without goalkeeper Kaua Santos, who picked up a knee injury against Freiburg at the start of March and has missed five games since.

Michael Zetterer is set to continue in net, with the German eyeing up his fourth clean sheet in seven games.

Rasmus Kristensen is expected to miss yet another game with an ankle problem, while Oscar Hojlund is a slight doubt ahead of Saturday night.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are still battling with a lengthy injury list.

Youngsters Ezechiel Banzuzi and Viggo Gebel are both struggling with knee problems and are set to miss out.

Conrad Harder missed last weekend’s game with Monchengladbach due to a thigh issue, while Castello Lukeba was also absent with a muscle injury.

Midfielder Xaver Schlager is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, while Leopold Zingerle has a wrist problem and is unlikely to feature in the squad.

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate; Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Chaibi, Larsson, Hojlund, Brown; Burkardt, Kalimuendo

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum; Gruda, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are flying towards Champions League qualification, but their poor run of form in Frankfurt cannot be ignored.

Eintracht are capable of going toe-to-toe with the biggest teams in the Bundesliga, and we expect the hosts to earn at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.