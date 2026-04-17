Preview: Juventus vs Bologna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Apr 2026 16:05

Still fighting for a precious top-four finish in Serie A, Juventus will welcome mid-table Bologna to Turin on Sunday evening.

While Juve are pushing hard for a place at Europe's top table, their Rossoblu rivals were emphatically dumped out of the Europa League in midweek.

Match preview

Juventus narrowly prevailed in a battle of two Champions League contenders last weekend, when they sneaked past Atalanta with a 1-0 victory in Bergamo.

It was a somewhat lucky win over La Dea, who dominated throughout, but the Bianconeri certainly took full advantage of Como's subsequent loss to Inter Milan.

With six rounds remaining, the Turin giants moved up to fourth place - with Como and Roma close behind them - and they could even finish as high as second if Napoli and AC Milan slip up.

Unbeaten in their last six Serie A matches - collecting four clean sheets along the way - Juve have been transformed since Luciano Spalletti took charge in November, turning his new team into a pressing machine.

Juventus have averaged 1.96 points per game under his leadership - significantly higher than Igor Tudor's 1.5 - and only Inter have gained more points during that period.

With their top-four rivals both playing before them this weekend, the Bianconeri can respond to other results with a win over Bologna on Sunday.

Looking at the history books, precedent suggests that they might: undefeated in 13 Serie A home matches against Bologna, Juve last lost a league game to the Rossoblu more than 15 years ago.

© Imago

While their hosts are laser-focused on securing Champions League qualification, Bologna have little left to play for after Thursday's Europa League capitulation against Aston Villa.

Needing a minor miracle if they were to advance to the next round, Vincenzo Italiano's side instead followed a 3-1 first-leg defeat with a 4-0 pasting at Villa Park, as their continental journey abruptly stopped in the quarter-finals.

Already out of the cup, last year's Coppa Italia winners also trail far behind Serie A's top six, even after beating Lecce 2-0 last weekend.

Despite suffering another defeat in Birmingham - where they have lost three times in less than two years - Bologna have been far more successful on their travels up and down the Italian peninsula.

Having won four consecutive Serie A away games - and scored in all of their last 14 - the Rossoblu could now win five on the spin for the first time since 1964, when they ultimately went on to claim the Scudetto.

However, Italiano has posted just one career win from 11 league meetings with Juventus, while his current club have not beaten the Bianconeri in 27 top-flight contests since February 2011.

Juventus Serie A form:

D W W D W W

Bologna Serie A form:

W L W W L W

Bologna form (all competitions):

W L W L W W

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Though influential midfielder Weston McKennie will return after serving a suspension, Juventus are facing a striker crisis this weekend.

Continuing their injury-hit campaigns, Dusan Vlahovic is ruled out with a calf problem, while Arkadiusz Milik (thigh) could be sidelined until the end of the season.

Both Jonathan David and Lois Openda have failed to perform since signing last summer, and potential false nine Kenan Yilidiz continues to struggle with knee inflammation.

Taking advantage of the situation, January arrival Jeremie Boga has scored four times in his last six appearances; the Ivorian forward previously recorded four goal involvements against Bologna during his last spell in Italy.

Meanwhile, Mattia Perin's brief reign as first-choice goalkeeper was paused when he came off injured against Genoa earlier this month, meaning Michele Di Gregorio will stay put between the posts.

Bologna boss Italiano can recall Jhon Lucumi, who served a UEFA ban on Thursday evening, but Thijs Dallinga remains an injury doubt and Nicolo Casale has hurt his ankle.

Benjamin Dominguez and number one goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski are still sidelined; after a shaky display in midweek, Skorupski's deputy Federico Ravaglia could be replaced by 18-year-old Massimo Pessina, who surprisingly played against Lecce.

There will be another battle for selection on the Rossoblu's right flank, between ex-Juve winger Federico Bernardeschi and Riccardo Orsolini.

Orsolini - who has hit the woodwork no fewer than six times this term - finally ended his goal drought last week, then impressed in a cameo appearance at Villa Park.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Thuram, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Boga

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Lucumi, Heggem, Miranda; Moro, Freuler, Pobega; Orsolini, Castro, Rowe

We say: Juventus 2-0 Bologna

While Juve are on the up, Bologna looked a broken side by the full-time whistle on Thursday, so they will be both mentally and physically fatigued.

On home turf, the Bianconeri should comfortably take care of business, ensuring they hold a top-four position with just five games to play.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.