Arsenal transfer news: Gunners now 'tracking' £45m midfielder once dubbed the 'next N'Golo Kante'

Arsenal are continuing to look at ways to strengthen their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window.

While much of the focus has been on adding creativity and depth in attack, the Gunners are also keeping a close eye on emerging options in the middle of the park.

One player who has now moved firmly onto their radar is a Sunderland star already being compared to N’Golo Kante.

Arsenal among teams interested in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki

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Arsenal are among a number of clubs 'tracking' Noah Sadiki after his impressive breakthrough season with Sunderland, according to The Journal.

The 21-year-old only joined Sunderland from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, but he has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the Premier League.

The Gunners are understood to be monitoring his development closely, although they face significant competition.

Chelsea are believed to be 'leading the race' and have reportedly already made contact with Sadiki’s representatives, while Manchester United also retain a strong interest.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Sunderland want club-record fee for Arsenal target Noah Sadiki

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Sunderland know they have a special talent on their hands and are ready to demand a huge fee.

Sadiki is currently valued at around £45 million, although Sunderland are expected to push for even more if interest continues to grow.

A sale in that region would make him one of the biggest departures in the club’s history and potentially a record transfer.

The Black Cats are also braced for interest in playmaker Enzo Le Fee, meaning they could face a major summer raid on their squad after an impressive season.

What would Noah Sadiki bring to Arsenal?

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Sadiki looks like the kind of midfielder who would fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s system.

He has already been dubbed the “next N’Golo Kante” because of his energy, relentless work rate and ability to win the ball back. Sadiki has even jokingly referred to himself as Kante’s “younger brother”, and there are certainly similarities in the way he plays.

Like the former Chelsea star, he covers huge ground, presses aggressively and breaks up opposition attacks, but he also has the physical presence and technical quality to contribute in possession.

His performances this season have been even more impressive, given he has been playing alongside former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka at Sunderland, learning from one of the most experienced midfielders in Europe.

For Arsenal, Sadiki could be an ideal long-term addition as he would add athleticism, intensity and depth to the midfield, while also bringing the kind of defensive instincts that the Gunners occasionally lack against the Premier League’s best sides.