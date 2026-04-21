Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Gunners handed double injury boost before Champions League clash

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Apr 2026 18:44

Arsenal have reportedly received a timely double injury boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners have struggled for form in recent weeks, losing four of their last six matches and managing just one win in that period, making a return to form crucial at this stage of the season.

Their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad last week has also shifted momentum in the Premier League title race, putting additional pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side.

Despite that setback, Arsenal remain in contention for both the Premier League and Champions League titles, although Atletico stand in their way of a first-ever European triumph.

Los Rojiblancos impressed in the previous round, knocking out Barcelona with a 3-2 aggregate win, and after their Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad, their full focus is now on the Champions League.

Arsenal handed double injury boost

© Iconsport / Alberto Gonzalez

Atletico are currently sweating over the fitness of Ademola Lookman and Alexander Sorloth, both of whom are expected to miss their next two matches.

According to Marca (via Football London), the duo are targeting a return for the first leg against Arsenal, but their chances of being involved remain slim.

Lookman, who joined from Atalanta in January, is considered a major doubt due to the severity of his injury, and his absence would be a significant blow for Diego Simeone.

Sorloth, who has scored 17 goals across all competitions this season, is also unlikely to be risked, which would come as a major boost for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta could get some key players back

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal travel to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg on April 29, with the return fixture in north London scheduled for May 5.

There is growing optimism on the injury front for the Gunners, with Bukayo Saka edging closer to a return at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mikel Merino is expected to resume running in the coming weeks as he recovers from foot surgery, although the Spaniard is unlikely to feature in the first leg.