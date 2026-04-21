Arsenal repeat Max Dowman contract trick as 16-year-old signs professional agreement

By Ben Knapton | 21 Apr 2026 12:55

Arsenal have announced that teenage defender Marli Ellis Salmon has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club, which will convert into a permanent deal on his 17th birthday.

The 2009-born Hale End talent has broken into Mikel Arteta's first team alongside Max Dowman during the 2025-26 campaign, making four appearances for the Premier League leaders in all competitions.

Three of those outings have come in the FA Cup, where Salmon made his full Arsenal debut in the 2-1 fifth-round victory over Mansfield Town after coming off the bench against Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

Prior to the start of the FA Cup, Salmon's competitive Arsenal debut arrived in the Champions League, where the 16-year-old was a late substitute in December's 3-0 victory over Club Brugge in the league phase.

After Arsenal tied Dowman down to pre-contract terms earlier this season, the Gunners have also secured Salmon's long-term future, and the defender will become a fully-fledged professional on his 17th birthday this August.

Arsenal agree professional contract with defender Marli Salmon

Committing his future to The Arsenal ?

The club is delighted to announce that Marli Salmon has signed a pre-contract agreement ✍️



? https://t.co/UFOgYLZihp pic.twitter.com/056k0Xhvxz — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) April 21, 2026

Speaking to the official Arsenal website after signing his deal, Salmon - who was accompanied by Arteta and academy manager Per Mertesacker - said: "It's a very big moment for me, for my family as well.

"I'm very proud. I’ve been at the academy since I was nine and I just want to give everything to the club. I’m an Arsenal supporter, and I’ve had some great memories so far.

"I’m so proud to have made my debut this season, I just want to keep pushing on still, keep my levels high and try to get as much experience as I can in the first team."

Salmon signed for Arsenal's Hale End academy as a nine-year-old in 2019, and he also helped the Gunners reach the quarter-finals of last year's FA Youth Cup.

The 6ft 1in defender - who can function at both right-back and centre-back - has also won four caps for the England Under-17 side, but the Young Lions failed to qualify for this season's European Championships.

What other contract situations must Arsenal sort out?

Arsenal contracts expiring 2027: Gabriel Jesus, Christian Norgaard, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli (one-year extension option) 2028: Tommy Setford, David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Ben White, Martin Odegaard

Tying Salmon down to professional terms should not have been such a labour-intensive exercise for Arsenal, thanks to the teenager's emotional connection to the club and standing within the squad.

Now, Andrea Berta and co can turn their attention to players whose terms are set to expire in 2027, namely Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, as well as Christian Norgaard.

Jesus, Trossard and Norgaard may not be offered extensions at all given their ages and form this season, and while Arsenal can trigger a 12-month extension in Martinelli's terms, he might have to be content with being a squad player next season if the Gunners sign a new big-money left-winger.

Meanwhile, a host of key players are out of contract in 2028, including Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Odegaard and the latter three should be priorities for extensions, but Havertz and Ben White may be further down the list as a result of their perpetual fitness problems.