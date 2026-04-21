Liverpool transfer news: Unhappy Reds player ready to leave as PL club prepare 'concrete' move

By Carter White | 21 Apr 2026 17:21

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is reportedly prepared to leave Anfield this summer amid interest from Aston Villa.

The Reds are expecting a summer of change ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with Italy international Federico Chiesa supposedly almost certain to depart during the off-season transfer window.

There could also be an alteration in the dugout following largely-disappointing season, however, it is said that head coach Arne Slot will keep his job given that Liverpool qualify for next term's Champions League.

After securing a last-gasp Merseyside derby win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Reds are seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea, who lost to Manchester United a day earlier.

Consequently, it would take an almighty collapse from Slot's side between now and the end of the campaign to be dumped out of the top-five spots and subsequent progression into the Champions League.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Liverpool's 'unhappy' Scouser wants out

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool midfielder Jones is preparing to leave the Merseyside giants over the course of the summer transfer window, seeking increased top-flight game time elsewhere.

The report claims that Champions League-bound Aston Villa are keen on sealing the services of the 25-year-old, who could become the latest player to make the Merseyside-Second City switch after Harvey Elliott.

It is understood that Unai Emery's side are lining up a 'concrete' move for Jones, with the six-time England international potentially approaching the final five matches of his first-team career at Anfield.

The Reds were supposedly hopeful of securing the long-term future of the midfielder, however, the player's desired assurances over consistent game time could not be provided by the current Premier League champions.

Following recent transfer dealings involving Elliott, it is believed that Liverpool and Villa have a positive working relationship which could grease the wheels of negotiation regarding Jones this summer.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Jones' Anfield problem

Featuring in 44 competitive matches so far this season, it cannot be denied that Jones is an important part of Liverpool's plans, although the hometown hero is wanting more security within the starting XI.

The 25-year-old has started just 13 Premier League matches for the Reds this term, with head coach Slot preparing Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the middle of the park.

Starting in the Merseyside derby over the weekend, Jones was played in a less natural right-back role for Liverpool, who had full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez sitting on the bench.