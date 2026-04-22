Sunderland lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Chris Rigg eyes more history

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Apr 2026 16:36 , Last updated: 22 Apr 2026 16:38

Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg will be out to make more Premier League history on Friday night when the Black Cats welcome Nottingham Forest to the Stadium of Light.

By finding the net in the 4-3 loss to Aston Villa last time out, the 18-year-old Rigg became his side's third-youngest ever scorer in the competition and now looks to add to his 10 top-flight starts as a teenager.

The hosts remain without the services of Omar Alderete, Simon Moore and Romaine Mundle for the visit of the Tricky Trees, while Jocelin Ta Bi, Bertrand Traore and Nilson Angulo are all facing late fitness tests.

Trai Hume scored off the bench at Villa Park, and the Northern Irishman is now expected to start in a back four alongside Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien and Nordi Mukiele.

Behind that defensive quartet, Robin Roefs is set to continue between the sticks as Moore continues his recovery from a spell on the sidelines.

Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki should form a familiar engine room partnership for the Wearsiders, providing a platform for Habib Diarra and Enzo Le Fee to operate in the advanced roles.

Leading the line will be top scorer Brian Brobbey, who has already notched six Premier League goals during an impressive individual campaign.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Ballard, Hume; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Sunderland