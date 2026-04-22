Three players Man United could sign from Real Madrid this summer including attacking superstar

By Matt Law | 22 Apr 2026 11:56

Manchester United are expected to be busy during this summer's transfer window, with the Red Devils in an excellent position to return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Michael Carrick's side are currently third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, with a game in hand on the Seagulls.

A return to the European Cup for 2026-27 would significantly boost Man United's transfer budget, placing them in a strong spot to make some eye-catching signings in the upcoming market.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three Real Madrid players who could be targeted by the Red Devils this summer, including two midfielders.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Tchouameni's future is currently the subject of speculation, with Man United believed to have placed the France international on their midfield shortlist ahead of the opening of the summer market.

The 26-year-old has again been a vital player for Real Madrid this season, making 45 appearances in all competitions, while he has featured on 191 occasions for the club in total since arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2022.

Man United are said to have a long-term interest in the midfielder, who has a contract in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2028.

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Manchester City's Rodri, and if a deal for the Spaniard is secured, then it is understood that Tchouameni may be allowed to leave.

Tchouameni's age, experience and winning mentality could make him the perfect signing for Man United this summer, and it would be a real statement of intent from the Red Devils if they could bring him to Old Trafford.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Camavinga is also being linked with a move away from Real Madrid, with the France international finding it difficult to show his best form during the current season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said that Los Blancos were not actively looking to sell Camavinga this summer, but it is understood that serious offers - those in excess of £50m - would be seriously considered due to his struggles during the current season.

Camavinga arrived at Bernabeu from Rennes in 2021, and the now 23-year-old has made 218 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists.

The midfielder has a contract in the Spanish capital until June 2029, but he is a long-term target for Man United, and it would not be a surprise to see a move occur this summer.

Man United might need to decide whether to pursue Tchouameni or Camavinga, as it is incredibly difficult to imagine a scenario which sees both arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Vinicius Junior (LW)

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Could they?

For so many reasons, this would be a very complicated deal, but it is true that Vinicius' future at Real Madrid is far from certain, and a transfer away is not impossible to imagine.

Vinicius' character and work for the team continues to be criticised, but there is absolutely no doubting his quality, and he could be a transformative signing for Man United.

It is no secret that Man United want to add a left-sided attacker to their squad this summer, and breaking the bank for Vinicius could put them in a position to challenge for the Premier League title in 2026-27.

The 25-year-old, who only has a contract at Real Madrid until June 2027, has scored 124 goals and registered 100 assists in 370 appearances for the Spanish giants.

A lot of different matters would have to fall into place for a deal of this type to become even remotely possible, but if Vinicius were to leave Real Madrid, then it would be a surprise if Man United did not at least make contact to understand the conditions of such a transfer.