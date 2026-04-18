Arsenal vs. Man United: Premier League giants 'in competition' for Real Madrid's midfield ace

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 13:57 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 13:59

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly currently leading the race for Eduardo Camavinga, with a transfer away from Real Madrid this summer viewed as possible.

Camavinga has struggled to show his best form for Los Blancos during the 2025-26 campaign, and there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future in the Spanish capital.

The France international has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Man United are the most interested of the clubs from England's top flight.

The report claims that offers in the region of £52m would be seriously considered by Real Madrid, and both Arsenal and Man United are thought to be willing to spend that amount.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and registered one assist in 37 appearances for Los Blancos this season, while he has six goals and 11 assists in 217 outings for the club in total.

© Imago

Arsenal, Man United 'leading the race' for Camavinga

Camavinga was sent off during Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich last week, and Alvaro Arbeloa's side went on to suffer a late defeat.

“I take responsibility for my part, I want to apologise to the fans and my teammates. Hala Madrid always," Camavinga posted on social media after the match in Munich.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said that Real Madrid were not "actively trying" to sell the midfielder during this summer's transfer window.

“My understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga. Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information. So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

© Imago

Real Madrid not "actively trying" to sell Camavinga

“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid. Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player. If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project’.

“That’s not the case. So, that’s the status of the story, as of today. On Camavinga, again, many questions on Paris Saint-Germain. I am not aware of Paris Saint-Germain actively working on a Camavinga deal as of today. We will see later on.

“Then, Premier League clubs already started making some calls to understand the situation of Camavinga, but, at the moment, that’s it. Nothing more to say as of today.”

Camavinga's contract with the Spanish giants is due to run until June 2029.