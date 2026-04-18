Chelsea transfer news: Blues legend urges Enzo Fernandez to snub Real Madrid move over quality concerns

By Brendan McGilligan | 18 Apr 2026 08:03

Enzo Fernandez is set to return to the Chelsea squad this weekend for their huge fixture against Manchester United, with both sides needing a win to aid their ambition of playing in the Champions League next season.

This return comes after a two-game internal ban from the club after he gave several interviews while on the last international break with Argentina about his desire to live in Madrid and to represent Los Blancos.

The suspension has now ended, and he is set to be in line to play a part in their clash this weekend against Man United, with Chelsea desperately needing a win to try and close the gap on Liverpool in fifth, as the Reds are currently four points ahead in the Premier League table with only six games remaining in the campaign.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League may result in the exit of Fernandez, with the midfielder signalling that he would love to make the move to the Spanish capital to play for Real Madrid.

Now, former Chelsea captain Marcel Desailly has weighed in on the future of Fernandez and where he should be playing his football next season.

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Marcel Desailly believes Enzo Fernandez should remain at Chelsea

Marcel Desailly has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Chelsea, Marseille and AC Milan, winning a Champions League with the latter two.

The World Cup winner believes Fernandez should remain at Chelsea because he does not think he is good enough to start at Real Madrid due to the quality they have at the Spanish club in his position.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole through BetVictor Online Casino - one of the UK's top betting sites - Desailly said: “I'm not sure he can, if he's at Real Madrid. I'm not sure he can be a first choice, first of all, or replicate what they've given him at Chelsea. They will never give him that position or that freedom like at Chelsea.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sven Simon

“I think he better stay in Chelsea, hoping that they will arrange and adjust a little bit what is needed for the club to have, you know, not only young, talented, quality players but also experienced players that will help him in the system.”

So, Desailly believes the reason the Argentine should remain at Chelsea is due to the influence he has on the team and the fact he would not enjoy the same playing time at Real Madrid or receive the same financial reward should he move to the Spanish capital.

The midfield options at Real Madrid

Desailly believes Fernandez will not get anywhere better than Chelsea for several reasons, including playing time, pay and freedom to express himself in the team.

The former Chelsea captain believes that this club is his level and that he should be content with that and focus on helping them achieve further success.

Desailly may have a point about the lack of minutes at Real Madrid, as they have a squad full of fine footballers in the middle of the pitch.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are the options that can play in the same position as Fernandez.

These four players are among the best in the world, and while Fernandez may believe he is good enough to compete with them for a starting place in the Real Madrid side, Desailly does not.

It would be interesting to see if Fernandez could develop further at the Spanish club and become the key to them; however, this could end up seeing his career stall if he were to struggle to find gametime at Los Blancos.