Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 11:03 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 11:31

Separated by only one point in the congested Premier League standings, faltering Chelsea and high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion meet at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Blues' Champions League chances dwindled further on Saturday by virtue of a 1-0 loss to Manchester United, while the Seagulls enhanced their European credentials with a 2-2 comeback draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

Match preview

Liam Rosenior's playing career ended at Brighton in 2018, and the 41-year-old's hopes of leading Chelsea into Europe's top competition next season could also be effectively over with another dissatisfactory result on the South Coast this week.

With the new manager bounce firmly worn off, Chelsea hold the unwanted honour of being the only side to lose each of their last four Premier League fixtures, after Matheus Cunha condemned the Blues to another disheartening defeat on Saturday evening.

The absence of Joao Pedro did Chelsea no favours, but Michael Carrick missing Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt from his ravaged defence made the Blues' failure to find the back of the net all the more alarming.

Not only have Chelsea lost five of their last six games in all tournaments, but the visitors have drawn a blank in front of goal in all five of those defeats, only lacing up their best shooting boots in the 7-0 FA Cup annihilation of Port Vale.

Chelsea cannot rise any higher than sixth place in the Premier League table no matter what transpires on Tuesday evening, and their appalling run has allowed all of Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham, Brighton and Everton - who face Liverpool in Sunday's Merseyside derby - to move to within touching distance of the Club World Cup champions.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea still being in Champions League contention means that Brighton can also dream of dining at Europe's top table, after frustrating the manager who masterminded their first-ever qualification for continental competition three years ago.

Twice Brighton fell behind to Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham on Saturday evening, and twice the Seagulls responded through emphatic Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter strikes, pushing Spurs closer to the trapdoor while boosting their top-seven hopes.

Just one point separates Brighton from all of Chelsea, Brentford and Bournemouth in the chaotic continental race, although Saturday's stalemate snapped a three-match winning run for Fabian Hurzeler's side, who were the most in-form team in the division before facing the Premier League's most out-of-form team in Tottenham.

Furthermore, Brighton have won just three of their last 10 Premier League home games after prevailing in four of their first six in the 2025-26 campaign, although their most recent encounter at the Amex Stadium was March's statement 2-1 triumph over wounded champions Liverpool.

The Danny Welbeck-inspired Seagulls memorably bested Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge back in September too, thus extending their winning run over the Blues to three games in all tournaments after back-to-back FA Cup and Premier League victories - just six days apart - in February 2025.

Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Chelsea Premier League form:

L

W

L

L

L

L

Chelsea form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Losing Pedro pre-kickoff was enough of a blow in itself for Chelsea, but Rosenior was then dealt a double in-game setback after injuries forced Estevao Willian and Enzo Fernandez off the pitch either side of half time.

A tearful Estevao could be out for a while with his hamstring injury - whether his World Cup hopes are in jeopardy is another question - but Rosenior is keeping his fingers crossed over the availabilities of Fernandez (calf) and Pedro (thigh) for Tuesday night.

Benoit Badiashile (illness) and Filip Jorgensen (groin) have not been firmly ruled out yet either, but Reece James (hamstring), Levi Colwill (fitness), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) will not be involved.

Speaking of players letting the waterworks flow, Brighton's Diego Gomez also could not hide his emotion after suffering a first-half injury against Spurs, seemingly jarring his knee after an awkward landing.

To make matters worse, Gomez's replacement Mitoma was also forcibly withdrawn in the latter stages of the game, but Hurzeler could not give a definitive update on either player at full time.

James Milner (unspecified), Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are also on the treatment table, but captain Lewis Dunk at least returns from a two-game suspension.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Pedro, Neto; Delap

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Chelsea

Chelsea's barren run in front of goal has to end at some point, and the expected return of star striker Pedro - against his former club no less - could be the magic formula needed for the Blues to finally fire again.

However, the visitors remain vulnerable at the back and are entering crisis territory in terms of the club's relationship with the fans - fractures which could no doubt seep down to the players - so Rosenior's return to an inspired Brighton is likely to be a miserable one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.