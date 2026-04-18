Real Madrid transfer news: Veteran defender 'set to leave' this summer

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 10:04

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is allegedly still in line to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Since arriving in Spain in 2021, the Austria international has made 129 appearances in all competitions and won nine pieces of silverware.

However, the versatile left-footer has been plagued by injuries, particular in recent campaigns to the point where he is no longer a certain starter when fit.

Despite Real Madrid's recent struggles, Alaba has spent the last three La Liga fixtures as an unused substitute.

While that may change for Tuesday's encounter against Alaves, it appears that the 33-year-old has already made a decision on his future.

© Imago

Fabrizio Romano provides Alaba update

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there are no plans for Alaba to reconsider his stance over an exit from Real Madrid.

Romano suggests that "several" unnamed clubs have already made approaches for the soon-to-be free agent.

Although the possibility remains of Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger extending their current contracts past 2026, Alaba is seemingly regarded as the one who will not change his decision.

Furthermore, Los Blancos may be satisfied to part ways with a player who has experienced ongoing calf issues during 2025-26.

Nevertheless, there is every expectation that Alaba will not be short of options in Europe and leagues around the world over the coming months.

© Imago

Right time for Alaba exit from Real Madrid

With just over a month of the season remaining, Alaba has made just four starts for Los Blancos in all competitions.

He has only completed the 90 minutes in a Champions League fixture at Kairat Almaty in September and a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in February.

At a time when interim head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is more likely to leave his role than stay, it feels like Real Madrid officials are preparing for fresh faces to arrive during the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos chiefs may also want to bring in a centre-back in their mid-to-late twenties to bridge the gap between youth and experience, something that has cost them this season.