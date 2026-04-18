Preview: Samsunspor vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 18 Apr 2026 08:25

Sunday’s big game in the Turkish Super Lig comes from the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium as Samsunspor welcome Besiktas for what promises to be a tasty encounter.

The hosts are miles behind in the race for Europe, while the Black Eagles are looking to strengthen their spot in the top four.

Match preview

Samsunspor’s hopes of qualifying for Europe via the Turkish Super Lig appear to have already faded, with the team sitting a mammoth 16-points behind the top four.

There are just five matches remaining in the league campaign, meaning if the Red Lightning want to play continental football next season, they will have to secure their qualifying spot through the Turkish Cup.

Thorsten Fink’s men have a huge quarter-final clash coming up on Thursday against Trabzonspor, and the manager is expected to throw all his resources at that encounter.

Despite this, Samsunspor will not be dismissing Sunday’s league encounter against Besiktas as they look to build momentum.

Fink oversaw a 2-1 victory over Eyupspor last weekend, with Afonso Sousa scoring a stoppage-time winner to return his side to winning ways.

The club have now won three of their last five competitive fixtures, and they will be looking to secure successive league victories for the first time since November.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Unlike the hosts, Besiktas are in the thick of the European race, with the club sitting in fourth spot - eight points ahead of closest challengers Basaksehir.

The club may have to settle for that fourth spot considering they are currently trailing third-placed Trabzonspor by a massive nine points.

Finishing fourth guarantees Europa Conference League football, though Besiktas could go one better should they win the Turkish Cup.

The Black Eagles are also in the quarter-final of the competition and face a huge home clash with Alanyaspor this Thursday night.

Having won seven of their previous nine outings, Besiktas have got some serious momentum under their belts.

In fact, their only two defeats during this time came against the top two teams in Turkey, league leaders Galatasaray and title challengers Fenerbahce.

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D L W D L W

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

L W W D L W

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

W L W W L W

Besiktas form (all competitions):

W L W W L W

Team News

© Imago / Middle East Images

Samsunspor head into Sunday’s match without their Ivory Coast forward Jaures Assoumou, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Defender Bedirhan Cetin is also struggling with his knee, and the young defender is expected to remain on the sidelines.

Fellow defender Lubomir Satka recently broke his hand, causing him to miss the last three matches.

Turkey’s Celil Yuksel and Denmark’s Carlo Holse are both doubts ahead of the weekend.

Besiktas, on the other hand, will be without defender Emirhan Topcu, who picked up his eighth yellow card of the season during last weekend’s clash with Antalyaspor.

South Korean forward Hyeon-Gyu Oh is the man to watch following his brace in that same game. He has now scored six goals in eight games for Besiktas.

Former Leicester City man Wilfred Ndidi is expected to return to the team after serving his suspension last weekend.

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Tomasson, Van Drongelen, Borevkovic, Yavru; Ntcham, Makoumbou; Kilinc, Kayan, Coulibaly; Marius

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanoglu; Yilmaz, Uduokhai, Agbadou, Murillo; Ndidi; Olaitan, Kokcu, Asllani, Cerny; Oh

We say: Samsunspor 1-1 Besiktas

Both teams are eyeing up the Turkish Cup as a gateway to the Europa League, and both will have one eye on the upcoming quarter-finals.

Samsunspor have only lost one home league game since the start of 2026, and they should have enough quality to earn a draw against Besiktas.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.