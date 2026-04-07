Preview: Caykur Rizespor vs Samsunspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 07 Apr 2026 18:38

Caykur Rizespor welcome Samsunspor to Caykur Didi Stadium on Thursday for their rescheduled round 27 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig.

The match was postponed earlier in the season due to the Red Lightning's European commitments, and while a victory will not significantly alter the visitors’ position in the standings, the hosts could climb two places with three points, moving to within three points of the away side.

Match preview

Rizespor head into this contest seeking an immediate response following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Fatih Karagumruk last Sunday.

After trailing at halftime, the Black Sea Sparrowhawks drew level in the 70th minute through Ali Sowe’s first goal of 2026, but they were unable to preserve the point and conceded again three minutes from normal time, suffering a second consecutive league defeat.

That loss came shortly after a narrow 1-0 setback against Trabzonspor, which ended a three-match winning streak in the league and halted a four-game unbeaten run that had produced three wins and one draw.

Currently 12th in the standings with 30 points, Recep Ucar’s side know that allowing the losing run to continue could drag them closer to the relegation battle with only a handful of matches remaining, and returning to home soil should offer some encouragement, however, as both recent defeats came away from home.

At Caykur Didi Stadium they have been more reliable, winning their last two home matches and losing only one of their last five league fixtures there.

While the most recent meeting between these teams in Rize ended in a 1-0 defeat for the hosts, they have since avoided defeat in the next two encounters with Samsunspor, claiming a 3-2 victory and a 1-1 draw earlier this season, both matches played in Samsun.

© Imago

Samsunspor, meanwhile, continue to enjoy one of the most impressive periods in the club’s modern history – after qualifying for Europe last season, the Red Lightning went on to reach the knockout stage of the UEFA Conference League before their campaign eventually came to an end.

Although a return to continental competition now appears unlikely, their current seventh-place position represents another solid season and puts them on course for a fourth consecutive campaign in the top flight.

The visitors travel to Rize following a 2-2 draw against Konyaspor, which extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to three matches – prior to that draw, they defeated Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the second leg of their Conference League tie and secured a 2-1 league victory over Kayserispor.

However, their recent away form in the Super Lig remains a concern, as they have failed to win any of their last three league matches on the road, recording two defeats and one draw during that stretch.

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

W

W

L

L

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

L

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

L

W

D

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

Rizespor will remain without defender Husniddin Alikulov, who is sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injury earlier this year.

They will also be missing experienced defender Samet Akaydin, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Midfielder Qazim Laci failed to impact the last game but will be aiming to have a greater creative influence in Thursday’s encounter, while Sowe is looking to score in consecutive games.

Samsunspor remain without Bedirhan Cetin as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, while Lubomir Satka is sidelined with a broken hand.

Jaures Assoumou is also unavailable due to injury, while Afonso Sousa is still working his way back to full fitness following an ankle problem.

In addition, Emre Kilinc will miss this match through suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Pala, Sagnan, Mocsi, Hojer; Antalyalii; Mihaila, Laci, Olawoyin, Augusto; Dervisoglu

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Drongelen, Borevkovic, Tomasson; Makoumbou, Kayan; Coulibaly, Holse, Cift; Mouandilmadji

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-1 Samsunspor

This fixture looks finely balanced given the circumstances surrounding both teams, as Rizespor tend to perform better at home, while Samsunspor arrive with momentum but have struggled away from home recently.

The visitors may still have the slight quality edge overall, yet fatigue from a demanding season could play a role, making a tight contest likely, with both sides capable of finding the net.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.