Premier League Gameweek 32
West Ham
Apr 10, 2026 8.00pm
London Stadium
Wolves

Team News: West Ham vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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West Ham vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Relegation-threatened West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers battle it out at the London Stadium in Friday night’s Premier League offering.

While the Old Gold remain rooted to the foot of the table, the 18th-placed Hammers are just one point adrift of safety, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM UNITED vs. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

 

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (calf), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf), Konstantinos Mavropanos (head), Callum Wilson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

WOLVES

Out: Enso Gonzalez (knee)

Doubtful: Sam Johnstone (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare

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