Team News: West Ham vs. Wolves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 20:00

Relegation-threatened West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers battle it out at the London Stadium in Friday night’s Premier League offering.

While the Old Gold remain rooted to the foot of the table, the 18th-placed Hammers are just one point adrift of safety, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (calf), Jean-Clair Todibo (calf), Konstantinos Mavropanos (head), Callum Wilson (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Fernandes, Magassa, Soucek; Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

WOLVES

Out: Enso Gonzalez (knee)

Doubtful: Sam Johnstone (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Armstrong, Arokodare