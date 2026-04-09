West Ham vs. Wolves: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Apr 2026 18:24

West Ham United will be looking to pick up an important victory when they take on Wolves on Friday.

The hosts currently sit 18th in the Premier League table and are just one point from safety, while the visitors are rock-bottom.

Here, Sports Mole details how to watch the contest.

What time does West Ham vs. Wolves kick off?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm on Friday evening in the UK.

Where is West Ham vs. Wolves being played?

The match is being played at the London Stadium, which is one of the biggest grounds in the UK with a capacity of around 62,500.

Since the Hammers relocated to the London Stadium in 2016, they have faced Wolves there on seven occasions.

Wolves did triumph in the first two meetings, but West Ham have won the last five and will be full of confidence heading into Friday's clash as a result.

How to watch West Ham vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

West Ham vs. Wolves will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

Online streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go, Virgin TV Go and EE TV if you have a Sky Sports subscription.

You can also purchase a NOW TV subscription to watch the match, with daily and monthly options available for £14.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Highlights

Highlights will be available to watch on the Sky Sports YouTube channel and the official channels of both clubs, while Match of the Day will also broadcast highlights on BBC One from 10:30pm on Saturday.

Sky Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played.

What is at stake for West Ham and Wolves?

West Ham come into Friday's game off the back of a dramatic FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leeds United, having scored two stoppage-time goals to force extra-time before ultimately losing a penalty shootout.

However, the Hammers are unbeaten in their last four home games in the league, an impressive run that includes draws with Manchester United and Manchester City.

West Ham are a much-improved side under Nuno Espirito Santo and a win over Wolves would move them out of the bottom three for the first time since November.

Wolves, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three league games, having picked up wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool and drawn with Brentford.

However, Rob Edwards's side remain 13 points from safety and it is extremely unlikely they will be able to produce one of the greatest escapes in Premier League history.

Although their form has improved since Edwards took charge in November, Wolves are still without an away league victory this season.