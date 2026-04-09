Team News: Real Madrid vs. Girona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 09 Apr 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Girona on Friday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, while Girona are 12th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Franco Mastantuono (suspended)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

GIRONA

Out: Portu (knee), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Juan Carlos (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring), Ricard Artero (ankle)

Doubtful: Vladyslav Vanat (thigh), Daley Blind (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Beltran, Witsel; Tsygankov, Martin, Ounahi; Ruiz