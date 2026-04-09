La Liga Gameweek 31
Real Madrid
Apr 10, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Girona

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Girona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Girona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Girona on Friday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, while Girona are 12th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL MADRID VS. GIRONA

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Franco Mastantuono (suspended)

Doubtful: Ferland Mendy (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Mbappe

GIRONA

Out: Portu (knee), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Juan Carlos (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring), Ricard Artero (ankle)

Doubtful: Vladyslav Vanat (thigh), Daley Blind (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Beltran, Witsel; Tsygankov, Martin, Ounahi; Ruiz

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