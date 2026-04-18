Man City vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League crunch clash

By Ben Knapton | 18 Apr 2026 09:24 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 09:24

The rest of the Premier League stands still for two hours on Sunday afternoon, when second-placed Manchester City and leaders Arsenal collide at the Etihad in the crunch clash of all crunch clashes.

Mikel Arteta's men come into gameweek 33 with a six-point advantage over the Sky Blues in the Premier League table, albeit with an extra game played and with an alarming record of recent domestic results.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the game.

What time does Man City vs. Arsenal kick off?

Man City vs. Arsenal has been selected for the primetime slot on Sunday - 4.30pm.

The contest is preceded by an undercard of Everton vs. Liverpool, Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley and Aston Villa vs. Sunderland, which all kick off at 2pm.

Where is Man City vs. Arsenal being played?

Man City welcome Arsenal to their Etihad home, where the Citizens have gone unbeaten in 14 consecutive Premier League games since a shock loss to Tottenham Hotspur in August.

Arsenal's last triumph on Man City's turf came all the way back in January 2015, when Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud were on target for Arsene Wenger's side.

How to watch Man City vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Fans with access to Sky Sports can access the Main Event channel on numbers 401 (Sky), 501 (Virgin Media) or 419 (BT/EE TV).

Online streaming

If you have a Sky subscription as part of a TV package, you can also watch the game via the corresponding TV app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, supporters can watch the game on NOW TV, which costs £34.99 for a monthly subscription or £14.99 for a day pass.

Highlights

Highlights of Man City vs. Arsenal will be uploaded to various YouTube accounts, including both teams' official channels and the Sky Sports Premier League page.

The best bits will also be posted on the Sky Sports website and shown on Match of the Day, which begins at 10.30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Man City and Arsenal?

Nothing significant - just control of the Premier League title race.

Man City's outlook may have appeared bleak during the earliest months of the campaign, but Pep Guardiola has consistently demonstrated an unwavering ability to get the best out of his players when the business end of the season approaches.

Indeed, the Sky Blues have taken 2.51 points per Premier League game in April under Guardiola - their best record for a particular month - and victory will take them to within three points of the Gunners, still with that outstanding match to be played.

Neither City nor Arsenal need an added incentive to prevail, especially as the former are also bidding to snap a three-game losing domestic run; not since 2018 have they been defeated in four such games on the spin.

While Sunday's game is a must-win for Man City, Arsenal can get away with taking a point away from the Etihad, but failure to stop the recent domestic rot will heighten fears of the dreaded 'bottle'.