Man United news: Return to the Premier League? Ruben Amorim in the sights of London club

By Axel Clody | 23 Apr 2026 08:56 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 08:56

Ruben Amorim could make an unexpected return to the Premier League next season, with a traditional London club having placed him among their primary managerial targets.

The Portuguese coach was sacked by Manchester United in January after 14 months in charge, having replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024. His stint at Old Trafford ended in major disappointment, with a win rate of just over 38%, the worst of any permanent manager in the club's history.

Glasner's exit opens the door

© Imago / Sportimage

Amorim has kept a low profile since his United departure, with question marks over his next move. Now, according to TEAMtalk, his name has appeared on Crystal Palace's shortlist of candidates to succeed Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian confirmed in January that he would be leaving Selhurst Park at the end of the season following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's hierarchy. Palace have had ample time to prepare for life without him and have drawn up a five-man shortlist.

Five names, one clear frontrunner

© Imago / News Images

Also in contention is Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who is out of contract this summer. Both he and Amorim would be available without compensation. While Iraola is expected to return to management quickly, Amorim's plans remain unclear, with a return to Benfica, where he made 154 appearances between 2009 and 2015, also mooted.

Former Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Robbie Keane — who has impressed with his results at Ferencvaros in Hungary — also feature on the list.The leading candidate, however, is Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. On 17th April, he guided Coventry to automatic promotion following a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Lampard has previously come close to taking the Palace job, but his current employers will be reluctant to release him on the eve of their return to the top flight after such a significant achievement.