Spurs transfer news: 'Condition' revealed for Joao Palhinha to complete move from Bayern Munich

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Apr 2026 01:53

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly exploring a permanent move for midfielder Joao Palhinha as they look to build for the future under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The North Londoners have endured a testing domestic campaign following their Europa League triumph in 2025, leaving them 18th in the Premier League table.

However, the recent appointment of the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has signalled a new long-term project at the club.

De Zerbi is said to be assessing the current squad before identifying the key personnel required to implement his trademark possession-based style.

Midfield reinforcements are considered a priority for the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham 'happy' with Palhinha but want Bayern price reduction

© Imago

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Lilywhites are pleased with the performances of the Portugal international during his recent stint in the capital.

Spurs currently hold an option to buy the 30-year-old for a guaranteed fee of €25m (£21m), with add-ons potentially taking the total package to €30m (£25m).

However, the Premier League side are reportedly eager to renegotiate these terms and will likely only trigger the clause if Bayern Munich agree to a lower valuation.

?? Tottenham are happy with Joao #Palhinha. Spurs can imagine triggering the option to buy, but want to renegotiate with FC Bayern.



What was agreed at the time: option to buy set at €25m guaranteed, with potential add-ons that could raise the fee to up to €30m. If Bayern do… pic.twitter.com/4atXx8vGaZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 23, 2026

The German giants are understood to be open to a sale as they prepare for their own squad overhaul under Vincent Kompany.

Tactical importance of Palhinha for De Zerbi's Tottenham project

© Imago / PsnewZ

The former Fulham lynchpin provides a level of defensive security that has occasionally been lacking in the Spurs engine room throughout a disjointed season.

Palhinha remains one of the highest-volume tacklers in European football and would offer a vital screen for a backline that has struggled in the current survival scrap.

While his age may be a factor in the club's desire to lower the asking price, his Premier League experience makes him a low-risk addition for a side in transition.

A final decision on the transfer is expected once the current top-flight schedule concludes in May and Spurs learn their fate.