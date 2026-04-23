Wolves lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture amid double injury doubt

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 17:42

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Rob Edwards is sweating over a couple of fitness doubts ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux.

The Old Gold are poised to play their first game since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, and Edwards could be missing both Angel Gomes and Ladislav Krejci following their blows against Leeds United.

Gomes was taken off in the first half of that 3-0 defeat with a toe problem, while defender Krejci suffered whiplash in the second half, and neither man is a guarantee for the visit of Spurs.

To make matters worse for Edwards defensively, Yerson Mosquera is serving the second of a two-game ban, while Matt Doherty is still a doubt after missing the Leeds loss with a knock.

As a result, and with the shackles off following confirmation of their demotion, Edwards could switch to a back four, with Toti Gomes and Santiago Bueno protecting third-choice goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno would be shifted into firm full-back roles if Edwards tinkers with his system, which would also allow for an intriguing midfield trio of Andre, Joao Gomes and the much-coveted Mateus Mane.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Adam Armstrong's spots up front should be safe, and Angel Gomes's concern could open up a spot for Hwang Hee-chan to join the attack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Tchatchoua, Toti, S. Bueno, H. Bueno; J. Gomes, Andre, Mane; Bellegarde, Armstrong, Hwang

> Click here to see how Tottenham could line up against Wolves