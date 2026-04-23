Tottenham lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as James Maddison decision made

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 17:43

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison could earn his first minutes of the Premier League campaign when the Lilywhites tackle Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's crucial basement battle.

The Englishman made a matchday squad for the first time in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, eight months on from tearing his ACL during Tottenham's pre-season campaign, but he was left on the bench during the 90 minutes.

Maddison is still in no place to start competitive games, but a late substitute cameo could await the former Leicester City man, who witnessed his old club drop down to League One while Spurs risk an equally disastrous drop down to the second tier.

While Maddison observes from the dugout from the beginning, Xavi Simons will pull the creative strings from left wing, after his delightful goal and assist in the heart-breaking stalemate with the Seagulls.

Not every member of the starting XI from that four-goal game is safe, though, as Randal Kolo Muani was ineffective again and could make way for Mathys Tel on the right-hand side.

Lucas Bergvall has also put his name in the hat for a starting role after setting up Simons last weekend, likely over Yves Bissouma as Rodrigo Bentancur and Conor Gallagher hold their spots in the centre.

Number one Guglielmo Vicario is not quite ready to return from his hernia surgery, so Antonin Kinsky will earn another shot in goal behind a largely unaltered backline, but Djed Spence is likely to replace Destiny Udogie following reports of an injury to the latter.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence; Bergvall, Bentancur, Gallagher; Tel, Solanke, Simons

> Click here to see how Wolves could line up against Tottenham