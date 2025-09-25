Spurs vs. Wolves: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite the current disparity between the two sides in the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur fans may still head into Saturday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with an air of nervousness about them.

Under Antonio Conte and Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites repeatedly struggled to banish lingering demons against the Old Gold, who have incredibly won four of their last five meetings with the Europa League champions.

However, Tottenham should be well-placed to lift that curse under Thomas Frank, who has taken 10 points from his first five Premier League games in charge of the capital giants and also oversaw a straightforward 3-0 EFL Cup third-round win over Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

Wolves also booked their ticket to the fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Everton, but their start to the Premier League campaign has been nothing short of nightmarish, and they risk becoming just the fourth team to start a season with six straight defeats in the competition.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League game between Spurs and Wolves, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 108

Spurs wins: 52

Draws: 22

Wolves wins: 34

From 108 previous clashes between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Lilywhites' success rate falls just shy of 50%, triumphing in 52 competitive meetings with the Old Gold.

The West Midlands outfit have still chalked up a respectable 34 wins of their own in this fixture, and there have also been 22 stalemates down the years, including a 2-2 thriller in December 2024 where Jorgen Strand Larsen struck a late leveller from an improbable angle.

Wolves' Scandinavian talisman was also on target in April 2025, as the Old Gold capitalised on Spurs' Europa League fatigue to record a phenomenal 4-2 victory in front of the Molineux faithful. While Tottenham might boast the overall head-to-head bragging rights in this battle,

Wolves have had their number more often than not in recent times, incredibly beating Spurs in four of their last five Premier League showdowns and going unbeaten in all of them.

With Gary O'Neil at the helm, Wolves stunned Tottenham 2-1 at home in November 2023 thanks to two late goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina, before repeating the trick in North London in February 2024 courtesy of a Joao Gomes double.

The Old Gold had also conquered Antonio Conte's Tottenham 1-0 in March 2023, where an Adama Traore goal made the difference, although Spurs had prevailed 1-0 on home soil earlier that campaign by virtue of a Harry Kane effort.

However, Bruno Lage's Wolves also sank Conte's Tottenham in February 2022, meaning that Spurs have lost five of their last seven matches against their foes from the West Midlands.

Outside of league football, Tottenham and Wolves contested the first-ever final of the UEFA Cup in 1972 - a two-legged scrap that Spurs prevailed in 3-2 aggregate - and the 1921 FA Cup final, again won by the North London giants.

The individual goalscoring charts are also dominated by Lilywhites legends; Bobby Smith has scored the most documented goals in matches between Spurs and Wolves with 12, just one more than Martin Chivers.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 13, 2025: Wolves 4-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2024: Spurs 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2024: Spurs 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2023: Wolves 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 04, 2023: Wolves 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 20, 2022: Spurs 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 13, 2022: Spurs 0-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 22, 2021: Wolves 2-2 Spurs (EFL Cup Third Round)

Aug 22, 2021: Wolves 0-1 Spurs (Premier League)

May 16, 2021: Spurs 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2020: Wolves 1-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2020: Spurs 2-3 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2019: Wolves 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 29, 2018: Spurs 1-3 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 03, 2018: Wolves 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 14, 2012: Spurs 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 10, 2011: Wolves 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 06, 2011: Wolves 3-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 18, 2010: Spurs 3-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2010: Wolves 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

