Preview: Le Havre vs Metz - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 24 Apr 2026 23:00

Anything other than victory this weekend could confirm Metz’s relegation as they travel north-west to face a Le Havre side looking to create further breathing space from the drop.

With four games left to play, the Lorraine visitors sit bottom of the Ligue 1 table, 10 points adrift of the playoff spot — their highest possible finish — while the Normandy hosts are 14th and five points clear of 16th.

Match preview

Le Havre have finished just above the playoff spot in back-to-back seasons since their return to the French top flight in 2023-24 and find themselves in a familiar late-season survival battle, thanks in no small part to their current drought.

Winless in each of their last eight outings (D4, L4), only Sunday’s visitors are on a longer such run (18), although Didier Digard’s men have shown resilience of late, having avoided defeat in each of their last three matches.

As in their games against Auxerre and Nice, Le Club Doyen recorded a third consecutive 1-1 draw in last weekend’s trip to Angers, where Sofiane Boufal’s early strike was cancelled out by Prosper Peter in the 28th minute, before Le Havre held on for a point following Arouna Sangante’s dismissal.

Digard’s side have now both found the net and conceded in each of their last four matches, but there remains an imbalance at either end, reflected by 38 goals allowed compared to just 25 scored — the joint-fewest tally in the division.

That said, a return to Stade Oceane should provide a lift for Le Havre, whose only league defeat in eight home matches since late November came against leaders Paris Saint-Germain, winning three in that run.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Meanwhile, Metz suffered their 21st defeat of the Ligue 1 campaign in a 3-1 loss to Paris FC last weekend, when Giorgi Kvilitaia’s 31st-minute equaliser proved insufficient as Benoit Tavenot’s men conceded twice after the interval, with the result further exposing their defensive frailties.

The Maroons have now shipped a league-high 66 goals — 10 more than any other side — while conceding three or more in seven of their last 12 matches, including a 3-1 reverse at Europe-chasing Marseille prior to their most recent outing.

Interestingly, Metz have only taken points in their last 12 games when keeping clean sheets — recording goalless draws against Lille, Rennes and Nantes — so any positive result this weekend is likely to hinge on defensive discipline, although improvement in the final third is also required.

Currently in a precarious position, the Maroons could be relegated before kick-off if results elsewhere go against them, but if not, defeat here would confirm their drop to Ligue 2, continuing Les Grenats’ pattern of alternating between the top two tiers in recent seasons.

A return to the road offers little encouragement either, given Metz have lost 13 of their 15 away league matches this season (W1, D2), the worst such record in the division, although victory on their most recent visit to Le Havre – part of a four-game unbeaten run in this fixture – offers a slender source of optimism.



Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

L

D

L

D

D

D

Metz Ligue 1 form:

L

L

D

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Le Havre will remain without captain Abdoulaye Toure, who continues his recovery from knee surgery, while Felix Mambimbi is also sidelined with a similar issue and is set to miss a fourth consecutive match.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old defender Sangante has been handed a two-match suspension following his red card last time out, so Timothee Pembele could deputise in the back three, although Stephan Zagadou is another option.

Boufal returned to the starting lineup last weekend after featuring as a substitute in the previous match and is likely to retain his place here following his impact against Angers, potentially supporting the front pairing of Issa Soumare and Mbwana Ally Samatta.

Metz will remain without midfielder Boubacar Traore and full-back Maxime Colin, both sidelined with calf issues, while Joseph Mangondo and Believe Munongo continue to recover from knee injuries.

Giorgi Abuashvili could miss a second straight match due to a muscle problem, and Habib Diallo is also a major doubt after being forced off in the first half of last week’s defeat to Paris.



Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Diaw; Pembele, Seko, Lloris; Doucoure, Gourna-Douath, Boufal, Ndiaye, Zouaoui; Samatta, Soumare

Metz possible starting lineup:

Sy; Kouao, Sane, Yegbe, Mboula; Deminguet, Gbamin; Mbala, Hein, Tsitaishvili; Kvilitaia

We say: Le Havre 2-1 Metz

The result between Lyon and Angers a day earlier could have some bearing on this encounter, potentially confirming Metz’s relegation or handing them renewed hope in their survival bid.

However, irrespective of that outcome, this fixture in isolation still leans in favour of Le Havre, whose solid home form and return to familiar surroundings should provide enough of an edge.





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