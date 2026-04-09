Preview: Rennes vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 09 Apr 2026 19:34

Looking to record back-to-back victories, Rennes welcome Angers to Roazhon Park for a Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday afternoon.

Les Rouge et Noir picked up a standout success at Brest last time out in sensational style, whilst Le SCO shared the spoils on home soil with French giants Lyon.

Match preview

After finishing 12th in the 2024-25 season - their lowest placement since 2014 - Rennes are on a mission to reach the upper echelons of Ligue 1 once again, with a recent run of form certainly helping their cause.

Les Rouge et Noir have now lost just one of their past seven top-flight contests after a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Brest last weekend, when a certain 25-year-old striker stole the headlines once again.

Netting either side of the half-time whistle to bag a brace last time out, Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul fired his tally up to 16 league goals for the term, meaning that he is the joint-leader of the division's Golden Boot race.

Suffering just a single defeat since the beginning of February, Franck Haise's troops are one of the most in-form outfits in the league and currently occupy seventh spot in the Ligue 1 standings, only three points behind Lille in third place.

Winning each of their past three away contests, Rennes have surprisingly found home matches more challenging in recent times, with Saturday's hosts winning only just two of their past six league games at Roazhon Park.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Placing a mere three points above the relegation-playoff position in 2024-25, top-flight minnows Angers are on course for a more comfortable finish to the 2025-26 campaign, staying clear of any bottom-three worries.

That being said, Le SCO will arrive at Roazhon Park on the weekend having won just one of their past seven Ligue 1 fixtures (D1 L5), sharing the spoils with Lyon from a goalless draw at Stade Raymond Kopa last Sunday.

Last collecting maximum points on their own patch at the beginning of February, Angers have slumped down to 12th spot in the top-flight rankings ahead of Saturday's daunting trip to Rennes, 10 points ahead of 16th-placed Auxerre.

Despite ranking a respectable 12th in the division's away charts, Le SCO can be rather toothless on their travels, with Alexandre Dujeux's side scoring just eight goals across 14 top-tier outings in 2025-26.

Providing more reason for Rennes optimism this weekend, Angers are currently enduring a seven-game winless run (D1 L6) in this matchup dating back to August 2021, when Sofiane Boufal scored in a 2-0 home victory over Les Rouge et Noir.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

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Angers Ligue 1 form:

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Team News

© Imago

On his way to Liverpool in the summer, Jeremy Jacquet is currently in the Rennes' medical room due to a shoulder injury.

Also finding the net alongside striker partner Lepaul last time out, Breel Embolo should start in the forward line for Les Rouge et Noir.

Angers have a number of notable players on the sidelines, with goalkeeper Melvin Zinga nursing a knee problem.

Managing just three Ligue 1 appearances so far this term, Abdoulaye Bamba is out because of a thigh strain.

Enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Angers in 2025-26, youngster Marius Courcoul has been hindered by a recent injury.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Sideu, Boudial, Brassier, Merlin; Blas, Rongier, Camara, Tamari; Embolo, Lepaul

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Rao-Lisoa, Louer, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Belkhdim, Van den Boomen, Belkebla; Sbai, Machine

We say: Rennes 2-0 Angers

After firing in four goals in back-to-back away matches, Rennes are on a mission to entertain their Roazhon Park faithful this weekend.

Angers will be aiming to avoid a repeat of their horrible trip to title challengers Lens, however, we feel that Le SCO are heading towards another defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.