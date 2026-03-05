Preview: RB Leipzig vs Augsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Mar 2026 23:17

With their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League at risk, RB Leipzig will welcome Augsburg to Red Bull Arena on Saturday for a crucial Bundesliga clash.

Die Roten Bullen are looking for just their second win in five games, while Fuggerstadter could make it six wins from seven this weekend.

Match preview

Leipzig missed out on their customary place in UEFA's premier club competition this season after finishing seventh in the league last term, and while Ole Werner seemed to have the club on track to bounce back, a difficult start to 2026 has put the team's ambitions in doubt.

Last Sunday, Die Roten Bullen kicked off March by coming from behind to earn a 2-1 victory over Hamburger SV, marking their first triumph since beating FC Koln by the same scoreline on February 8, and just their fourth of the year so far (three losses and three draws).

That poor form has seen Werner's side drop down to fifth in the table, where their tally of 44 points has them two behind fourth-placed Stuttgart and third-placed Hoffenheim, while a mere one above sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

A club hoping to kickstart some momentum by securing back-to-back league wins for the first time since early November would typically take heart from playing at home, but given that Saturday's hosts have lost twice and drawn twice across they last four at Red Bull Arena, fans would be forgiven for feeling concerned.

To make matters worse, Leipzig conceded 11 goals in that stretch of home games - letting in at least two in every match - a frailty that has seen them develop the worst defensive record in the top six.

© Imago / kolbert-press

Meanwhile, Augsburg were at risk of relegation prior to Manuel Baum's arrival, but the interim boss has reinvigorated the club, who are now one of the most in-form teams in the Bundesliga.

When Fuggerstadter downed Koln 2-0 on February 27, they extended their winning streak to three games, following on from a 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg and a 1-0 triumph against Heidenheim in the 12 days prior.

Adding to Baum's men's growing confidence will be the fact that their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mainz 05 early last month was their only loss in their last eight matches, a run that includes five wins and two draws.

Such an impressive resurgence has lifted Augsburg up to ninth in the German top flight, and with 31 points to their name, they are now a comfortable nine above the relegation zone, even if they remain 12 short of the European places.

Eyeing another big name to add to their collection of victories this season, Fuggerstadter supporters will draw optimism from their recent away record, which has improved in step with their overall form to feature two wins from their last three on the road.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

D

L

W

D

D

W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

D

W

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / motivio

Leipzig continue to be without goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi as he recovers from a knee injury, so expect to see Maarten Vandevoordt between the sticks, protected by centre-backs Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba.

Either side of the central defenders should be David Raum and Ridle Baku in the absence of right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic, who is out with a back issue. Just ahead of the pair, Nicolas Seiwald, Christoph Baumgartner and Brajan Gruda are likely to form a midfield three, given that Xaver Schlager (groin) and Forzan Assan Ouedraogo (knee) are sidelined.

Further forward, 18-year-old Ayodele Thomas and 19-year-old Sani Suleiman - two wingers that signed in the winter window - are out with respective muscle and fitness issues, though Yan Diomande, Romulo Cardoso and Antonio Nusa should be on hand to start regardless.

As for Augsburg, they were already light at the back without centre-halves Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Chrislain Matsima, who are out with respective knee and thigh injuries, but their problems were compounded when Cedric Zesiger's yellow card against Koln earned him a suspension.

To fill the gaps this weekend, Baum may opt for a defensive trio of Arthur Chaves, Keven Schlotterbeck and Noahkai Kai Daniel Banks, with Robin Fellhauer and Fabian Rieder operating as wing-backs while left wing-back Dimitris Giannoulis is a doubt due to an Achilles issue.

Elsewhere, Han-Noah Massengo and Kristijan Jakic should start in the centre of the park in the absence of loanee Yannik Keitel (knee), and with 19-year-old striker Uchenna Ogundu recovering from ankle injury, Rodrigo Ribeiro should start up front supported by Mert Komur and Alexis Claude-Maurice.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Gruda, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Chaves, Schlotterbeck, Banks; Rieder, Jakic, Massengo, Fellhauer; Komur, Claude-Maurice; Ribeiro

We say: RB Leipzig 1-2 Augsburg

Leipzig would normally be expected to beat Augsburg given the disparity in league position between the sides, but their form - especially at home - has been poor in recent months.

By contrast, Fuggerstadter are carrying excellent momentum into this showdown, and they will be confident of earning another impressive win on Saturday.

