Preview: Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Mar 2026 00:12

Fighting to bolster their Champions League hopes in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart will travel to take on Mainz 05 at MEWA Arena on Saturday.

Die Nullfunfer are looking for their first win in four games, while Die Roten are hoping to build on their victory last time out.

Match preview

When Urs Fischer took the reins at Mainz late last year, the club were in peril, and while he helped to right the ship and guide them towards safety with a run of impressive wins, results in recent weeks have stagnated, threatening to pull the team back towards a relegation fight.

Last weekend, Die Nullfunfer earned a point in a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. On one hand, that result is commendable given the disparity in league position between the sides, but it also extended the demotion-threatened team's winless run to three games, their longest since early December.

As things stand, Fischer's side are 14th in the table, where their 23-point total has them sitting just one point above 16th-placed Werder Bremen, and only three above 17th-placed Wolfsburg.

Hoping to get back on track on Saturday, the hosts will take heart from their excellent record at MEWA Arena, which features three wins and two draws from their five most recent home games.

Adding to that confidence will be the fact that Mainz have scored eight goals across their four matches on their own turf in 2026, not to mention that they have kept three clean sheets from their last six at home across all competitions.

© Imago / osnapix

Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart have been the surprise contenders for Champions League football this season, displacing the likes of Leverkusen in race for Europe.

However, their spot in the competition could be at risk this weekend given that they sit fourth, just two points above fifth-placed RB Leipzig and three above the sixth-placed Werkself.

That being said, Hoeness's men will draw confidence from their impressive 4-0 hammering of Wolfsburg last time out, a result that means they have now lost just one of their most recent six in the Bundesliga.

Compounding that hopeful feeling is the fact that Die Roten have scored three or more goals in each of their last three top-flight outings, and their attacking strength could prove to be a major asset this weekend against the desperate defence of one of the division's relegation contenders.

Visiting supporters will also be optimistic about their side's chances considering that Stuttgart have won three, drawn one and lost just one of their last five away league games, a stretch that also featured a notable attacking output of 15 goals.

Mainz 05 Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

L

D

D

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

W

D

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Sven Simon

Mainz will be without goalkeeper Robin Zentner (groin), as well as centre-backs Maxim Dal (knee) and Andreas Hanche-Olsen (muscle) this weekend, though Stefan Bell is back in contention after recovering from a knee injury of his own.

To fill the gaps, Fischer could start Dominik Kohr, Bell and Stefan Posch in his back three, with Phillipp Mwene and Danny da Costa operating as wing-backs while Anthony Caci is out due to a hamstring issue.

Elsewhere, midfielders Nadiem Amiri and Kasey Bos are sidelined with respective heel and shoulder injuries, with Sota Kawasaki also a doubt after picking up a muscle injury. If none of the three are available, then expect to see Lee Jae-sung, Kaishu Sano and Paul Nebel start.

As for Stuttgart, their injury list has been reduced significantly now that centre-backs Dan-Axel Zagadou and Julian Chabot have resumed training, though right-back Josha Vagnoman remains sidelined with a thigh problem.

In his absence, Lorenz Assignon should start at right-back, flanking centre-halves Finn Jeltsch and Chabot along with left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt.

Further forward, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich are likely to be supporting striker Ermedin Demirovic given that attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannous is suspended and 19-year-old winger Lazar Jovanovic is out with a back injury.

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; Posch, Bell, Kohr; Da Costa, Lee, Sano, Nebel, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; Leweling, Undav, Fuhrich; Demirovic

We say: Mainz 05 1-1 Stuttgart

Mainz have struggled for wins in recent weeks, though their home form suggests that they could put up a major fight this weekend.

Stuttgart are the favourites for this contest, though it remains to be seen whether they can overcome their opponents' resilience to take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.