Preview: Hoffenheim vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Apr 2026 21:23

As the race for Champions League football reaches a climax in the Bundesliga, Hoffenheim will welcome top-four rivals Stuttgart to the PreZero Arena for a crucial six-pointer on Saturday.

Die Kraichgauer are looking for a third win on the bounce this weekend, while Die Roten are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing draw last time out.

Match preview

Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim have been the surprise candidates for a spot in the top four this season, but after spending significant parts of the campaign on course to qualify for UEFA's premier club competition, they have slipped down the table.

In the weeks following their 3-0 win over Freiburg on Valentine's Day, Die Kraichgauer went on to win just one of their next seven top-flight games - losing three and drawing three - a run that included a dire 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened St Pauli on February 28.

However, Ilzer's side seem to have regained some stability just in time to reboot their push for Champions League football, securing a 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund on April 18, before another 2-1 triumph over Hamburger SV most recently.

Those successes mean that Hoffenheim come into Saturday's clash fifth in the Bundesliga, level on 57 points with their opponents, not to mention that they are now unbeaten in three matches.

That being said, it remains to be seen whether the hosts' renewed form can carry into the final three games of the season, especially considering that they have only won once across their last four home fixtures, losing twice and drawing once - 1-1 against Wolfsburg on March 14.

© Iconsport / GSI

Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeness's Stuttgart have bounced back impressively from their ninth-placed finish in 2024-25 to now be on track for Champions League football, especially after losing the likes of Nick Woltemade last summer.

Die Roten currently sit fourth in the German top flight, and have reached the final of the DFB-Pokal, where they will face Bayern Munich on May 23 in a bid to retain their cup crown.

However, Hoeness's men have been notably inconsistent in recent weeks, alternating between defeat and victory in the eight games across all competitions prior to their frustrating 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen last Sunday.

That stalemate has left Stuttgart in a precarious position, level on 57 points with their opponents and with just a single league win - a 4-0 thrashing of Hamburger SV on April 12 - from their four most recent Bundesliga outings.

To make matters worse, the visitors head into this weekend's crucial showdown having lost two, drawn two and won only one of their last five away league matches, a stretch that features a shocking 2-1 beating against St Pauli and a 3-3 draw with bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim.

With just three games remaining in the top-flight calendar, Saturday's highlight fixture could be decisive, and if Die Roten are to return to the top tier of continental action, then they will need to defy their lacklustre away record.

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

D

L

L

D

W

W

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

W

L

D

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Daniel Castro

Hoffenheim were already missing a number of defenders, including right-back Valentin Gendrey (ankle) and centre-back Koki Machida, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but the hosts' rearguard will be even lighter this weekend without suspended centre-half Robin Hranac.

Filling the gaps, Ilzer could opt for a trio of Ozan Kabak, Albian Hajdari and Bernardo in front of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann, flanking the group with Vladimir Coufal and Bazoumana Toure at wing-back.

Elsewhere, midfielder Grischa Promel is also suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Hamburger, though Leon Avdullahu and Wouter Burger should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

Up top, striker Adam Hlozek is sidelined with a calf injury, but Tim Lemperle is likely to be supported by Fisnik Asllani and Andrej Kramaric in attack.

As for Stuttgart, they are missing centre-backs Ameen Al Dakhil and Finn Jeltsch as the pair work their way to fitness following respective knee and abdominal injuries, so expect to see Ramon Hendriks and Jeff Chabot at the heart of the visiting defence.

Long-term absentee - 19-year-old winger Lazar Jovanovic - remains out of action with a back injury, but Bilal El Khannouss, Deniz Undav and Chris Fuhrich look set to line up behind the versatile Tiago Tomas on Saturday.

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kabak, Hajdari, Bernardo; Coufal, Avdullahu, Burger, Toure; Kramaric; Lemperle, Asllani

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Stiller; El Khannouss, Undav, Fuhrich; Tomas

We say: Hoffenheim 2-1 Stuttgart

Hoffenheim have dropped the pace in recent months, though they seem to have found their feet just in time to make an impact at the business end of the season.

That being said, uncertainty remains around both teams - especially given Stuttgart's inconsistency - so expect to see a close-fought contest on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.