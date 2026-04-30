Preview: Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Apr 2026 14:42

Fresh from Champions League madness, Bayern Munich will want to get back on track in the Bundesliga, when they welcome Heidenheim to Allianz Arena.

The German champions have 82 points and they come into the weekend after losing 5-4 against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in Europe, whereas the 18th-placed visitors have 22 points with three games left to play.

Match preview

Vincent Kompany's hosts demonstrated their world-class level against PSG, participating in the highest ever scoring semi-final match in Champions League history.

The Bavarians' defeat against PSG ended a streak of 19 fixtures unbeaten in all competitions, and it brought to an end a stretch of nine consecutive wins.

Bayern were able to pour their energy into Europe due to the fact they were declared league champions on April 19, and their relaxed approach to domestic games could perhaps explain why they were forced to come back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Mainz 05 4-3 on April 25.

Bayern have now remarkably netted 23 goals in their last six games, scoring at least four goals in nine of their most recent 13 matches.

At the other end of the pitch, the club have conceded 13 times in their past five contests, as well as seven in their last four Bundesliga clashes.

The hosts are looking to win their ninth home outing in a row, while a loss at Allianz Arena would be just their second across 23 matches at the stadium.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Heidenheim will be officially be relegated from the Bundesliga if they lose and if 16th-placed St Pauli beat Mainz 05 on Sunday.

The club have already been condemned to a place in the bottom three, and the best they can hope for is to finish in the relegation playoff spot, but they must find a way to overcome their four-point deficit to St Pauli.

Boss Frank Schmidt announced last week that he would leave at the end of next season, and few can say that he does not deserve the chance to bring the club back up to the top flight given he has been in charge since 2007, leading them from the fifth division all the way to the Bundesliga.

The 52-year-old oversaw a 4-0 loss in the reverse fixture against Bayern in December 2025, and his side have been defeated in all three of their clashes with the Bavarians at Allianz Arena.

Heidenheim won 2-0 against St Pauli on April 25, and they have now drawn two, won two and lost just one of their last five games, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight times.

Victory for the visitors would be their first on the road in 10 attempts, though simply avoiding defeat would prevent them from losing for the eighth time in 10 away matches.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

W

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

Heidenheim Bundesliga form:

L

D

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

There is no chance that Bayern name a full-strength XI given they will welcome PSG to Germany next week, so expect wholesale changes, including Nicolas Jackson up front for Harry Kane.

First-choice centre-backs Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah may be rested in favour of Hiroki Ito and Kim Min-Jae, while Manuel Neuer could drop out for goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

If wingers Michael Olise and Luis Diaz start, then they will almost certainly be taken off at half time, even if it means bringing on defenders such as Josip Stanisic to play in forward positions.

As for Heidenheim, with attackers Mikkel Kaufmann and Sirlord Conteh ruled out of Saturday's game, expect to see a front three of Marvin Pieringer, Budu Zivzivadze and Eren Dinkci.

There are also concerns about the fitness of centre-back Benedikt Gimber, who is dealing with a knock, so perhaps Patrick Mainka and Jonas Fohrenbach will be selected in the lineup if he is unable to feature.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Kim, Ito, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Ndiaye, Diaz; Jackson

Heidenheim possible starting lineup:

Ramaj; Busch, Mainka, Fohrenbach, Behrens; Schoppner, Dorsch, Beck; Pieringer, Zivzivadze, Dinkci

We say: Bayern Munich 3-2 Heidenheim

There may be scope for a surprise on the weekend should Bayern make numerous changes, as well as the fact Heidenheim are in fine goalscoring form.

However, it is difficult to back the visitors considering Bayern have been so dominant this season in the Bundesliga, though they may struggle more than many expect.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.