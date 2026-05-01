Preview: Union Berlin vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 01 May 2026 03:35

Union Berlin’s interim head coach Marie-Louise Eta will be looking to make football history this Saturday afternoon as she looks to bag a momentous first win against FC Koln.

Union’s current boss made global news by becoming the first female head coach in Europe’s top five leagues, and she will now test her abilities against a Koln side that has not tasted victory away from home since October.

Match preview

It is fair to say that Union Berlin shocked the footballing world last month by replacing Steffen Baumgart with the Bundesliga’s first-ever female head coach.

Despite the huge media attention that came with the appointment, Eta has not benefited from a new manager bounce, losing her opening two games against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig.

Currently on a three-match losing run, the alarm bells at Union are beginning to get louder as the club continues to slide down the Bundesliga table.

As things stand, Die Eisernen are six points above the relegation playoff spot, meaning the situation could get dangerous should the club fail to pick up points in their final three matches.

The real issue for Eta is sorting out Union’s leaky defence, with her side shipping a whopping 13 goals across their last five matches - more than any other club in the league during this time.

Conceding goals in early minutes of matches is another prevalent issue, with Union going behind in the opening 25 minutes of their last four outings.

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media, Alamy Live News

Koln were in serious relegation trouble at the beginning of March, but the Billy Goats have been able to turn things around courtesy of some impressive results in recent weeks.

Rene Wagner’s men kicked off spring by going on a five-match unbeaten run for the first time this season, picking up seven crucial points during those games.

Koln’s unbeaten streak ultimately came to an end during a painful 2-1 derby defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend - a result which marked their first defeat since the start of March.

The Billy Goats enter the weekend five points clear of the relegation playoff spot, meaning the team still has lots of work to do before they can secure their top-tier status.

Similarly to Union, Koln’s biggest problem is at the back, with the team failing to keep a clean sheet in 11 straight outings.

Wagner’s men are also winless in their last 11 away matches, marking their worst run on the road since 2017.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

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FC Koln Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Imago

Union Berlin will have to once again put their trust in third-choice goalkeeper Carl Klaus, who made his Bundesliga debut during last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig.

Frederik Ronnow and Matheo Raab are out of action with groin and hand injuries, meaning Klaus will have another opportunity to shine this Saturday.

Away from the posts, midfielder Woo-Yeong Jeong has missed the last three games with a knock, and he remains a doubt for the weekend.

Forward Robert Skov has only made three appearances this season due to a muscle injury, and Union will continue to miss the Dane.

Koln, on the other hand, will be without Icelandic midfielder Isak Johannesson due to a suspension.

On the injury front, the Billy Goats will miss the attacking force of Ragnar Ache, who missed last weekend’s derby through a muscle issue.

Defenders Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian complete the injury list for Koln, with both men still nursing knee injuries.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Klaus; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Khedira, Kemlein, Kohn; Schäafer, Burke; Ilic

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Simpson-Pusey, Ozakacar, Castro-Montes; Maina, Krauss, Martel, Kaminski; Bulter, El Mala

We say: Union Berlin 2-1 FC Koln

We are backing Union head coach Eta to make history this weekend by picking up her first win.

Union might not be in great form, but they will have home advantage against a team that is enduring serious problems on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.