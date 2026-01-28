Preview: FC Koln vs Wolfsburg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 15:16 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 16:42

Though hosts FC Koln and Wolfsburg are not at immediate risk of relegation from the Bundesliga, a defeat at RheinEnergieSTADION on Friday could drag them back towards the bottom.

The Billy Goats are 10th with 20 points having lost 2-1 against Freiburg on January 25, and they are one point ahead of the 12th-placed visitors, who are four places and four points ahead of the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Koln had initially taken the lead against Freiburg, benefitting in the 10th minute from Max Rosenfelder's own goal, but they conceded an equaliser in the 11th minute and trailed 2-1 at the break.

The hosts had collected 14 points from their opening nine Bundesliga games of the season, but they have since taken just six from 10 fixtures, with the club winning once while experiencing six defeats.

Koln have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 13 top-flight matches, and they have conceded at least two goals in four of their past six in the league, though they have scored six goals in their four most recent games.

Manager Lukas Kwasniok will know that three points could be crucial on Friday considering they will face four of the division's top five in their next six league clashes.

The Billy Goats beat Mainz 2-1 at home on January 17, but they failed to win their prior four contests at RheinEnergieSTADION, suffering three defeats.

Wolfsburg were beaten 3-1 by Mainz 05 on January 24, and while they only faced 0.62 xG from open play, they conceded twice from corners and once from the penalty spot.

That was the third time in five Bundesliga matches that they conceded at least three goals, though they did find the back of the net on eight occasions in that stretch.

Boss Daniel Bauer was not in charge when his side were held to a 3-3 stalemate by Koln in September 2025, a clash in which his team had taken a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute and a 3-2 lead in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Wolves have only won once in their last five Bundesliga games, with the club losing three and settling for a stalemate in one matches.

Wolfsburg have not fared well on their travels, losing three, drawing two and emerging triumphant in just one of their past six away contests.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L

L

D

L

W

L

Wolfsburg Bundesliga form:

W

L

L

W

D

L

Team News

Koln only have two confirmed absentees, with centre-back Timo Hubers (knee) ruled out for the rest of the season, while fellow central defender Luca Kilian (knee) could return in May.

With key injuries in the backline, Kwasniok may not have any other choice but to select Sebastian Sebulonsen, Eric Martel and Rav van den Berg in his three-man defence.

Said El Mala has performed excellently in the forward line this season, and he could be joined by Ragnar Ache and Marius Bulter.

Wolfsburg midfielder Bence Dardai and left-back Joakim Maehle are both unavailable, as is forward Jonas Wind because of a thigh problem.

Expect to see Aaron Zehnter on the left side of defence, as well as Maximilian Arnold and Yannick Gerhardt in a double pivot.

Centre-forward Dzenan Pejcinovic could be positioned up front, and he may be supported by Patrick Wimmer, Christian Eriksen and Mohamed El Amine Amoura.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Sebulonsen, Martel, Van den Berg; Maina, Kaminski, Krauss, Castro-Montes; Bulter, Ache, El Mala

Wolfsburg possible starting lineup:

Grabara; Kumbedi, Vavro, Jenz, Zehnter; Arnold, Gerhardt; Wimmer, Eriksen, Amoura; Pejcinovic

We say: FC Koln 2-2 Wolfsburg

Though FC Koln have struggled to achieve positive results at home, Wolfsburg have been subpar on their travels.

Both teams have also been poor defensively, and perhaps they will both create a number of chances in the final third but ultimately be forced to settle for a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.